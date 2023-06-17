The Neo QLED 8K TV has a high price tag, but those who wish for a device that handles ultra-high-definition content with aplomb will be satisfied.

The television has long been at the heart of any home’s entertainment hub, and technology continues to ensure it remains so in the future. While there might be a reckoning with the advent of more powerful and capable virtual-reality headsets, it is highly unlikely it will be knocked off its perch anytime soon.

Fast broadband speeds and streaming services have added to the television’s longevity, and Samsung continues to push this advantage with its latest Neo QLED 8K TV.

With bezels that are impossibly thin, the Neo QLED 8K TV can be placed virtually anywhere in your home without sticking out like a sore thumb. Measuring 2.69cm at its thickest point, you could even get a couple of these for an exceptional widescreen experience – if you’re a Crazy Rich Asian, that is (find out why below)!

The magic that happens can be attributed to the Quantum Processor 4K that optimises picture, sound, and other aspects of the media intelligently to provide an exceptional viewing experience. Your eyes will also be treated to HDR10+ dynamic tone mapping, resulting in deeper blacks than ever alongside vibrant imagery.

The Neo QLED 8K TV is also intelligent enough to adjust the brightness and colours based on local sunset and sunrise times via its EyeComfort Mode. It is small improvements like these that make the overall experience more enjoyable without you even realising.

Samsung’s Tizen-powered SmartHub is your go-to after a long day at work, where you can access curated content based on your preferences. No more mindlessly scrolling through different services trying to decide what to watch!

Supported streaming services include Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar. Yes, Hotstar will finally be available as a native app in Samsung’s latest smart-TV generation, putting to bed this bugbear for good!

The unit will also sync to the SmartThings app, allowing you to connect, monitor and control other smart devices via the integrated hub. For instance, selecting Movie mode will see the blinds at home roll down, lights dim, and air-conditioner turn on at a preset temperature.

While this will require compatible connected devices that are sold separately, you now have the option of a truly integrated viewing environment just the way you like it.

Audio quality should not be discounted from any TV in this day and age, and Samsung heeds this mantra with its WOW-quality sound. It features top channel speakers that are powered by next-level Dolby Atmos to deliver extraordinary content.

Dynamic sound will track the action on your screen, ensuring you get optimal audio quality regardless of where you are seated. The inclusion of Adaptive Sound Pro will make any sound artist proud with a faithful reproduction of the original.

While more affordable Samsung TV models have the brand’s One Connect box separate from the unit itself, the Neo QLED 8K TV exudes class in this department, with its One Connect box attached to the stand itself for a seamless design.

Effectively, it’s a connector hub, where you only need to hook up a single cable from the unit to the One Connect box for a neater appearance. Any input from other peripherals and devices will also be attached to it, resulting in a look that will surely have guests wondering: “Where have all the cables gone?”

Connectivity options on the Neo QLED 8K TV include four HDMI ports (4K at 120Hz), a couple of USB ports, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, an Ethernet port, and an eARC/ARC channel – again, all neatly located within the One Connect box.

The Neo QLED 8K TV arrives in three different sizes – 65” (165cm), 75” (191cm), and 85” (216cm), with prices starting from RM15,199 all the way to RM43,699. It should be obvious by now that these are high-end TVs that would make even those in the T20 bracket baulk.

One might argue that mainstream 8K content is still largely unavailable these days, with even streaming services such as Netflix offering very limited 4K content. This might make one wonder whether it is prudent to peer so far into the future by picking up an 8K TV today at a sky-high price.

Still, a household with gamers and movie buffs would find the Neo QLED 8K TV a truly enticing purchase, especially when immersing themselves in media on such a large screen. The 144Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution brings a whole new dimension to the experience.

In addition, an 8K gaming monitor would cost a bomb and is much smaller in comparison to what you would get with the Neo QLED 8K TV. Indeed, you can’t get any more high-end than this, especially if you want to be future-proof with a television that handles 8K content with aplomb.

Edwin Kee dreamt of being a pro-gamer only to have circumstances mould him into a programmer in a past life. He has since moved on to write about consumer electronics and other topics.