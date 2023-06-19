KUALA LUMPUR: Wonda Coffee Malaysia, a leading ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee brand in the country, has announced an exciting partnership with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

As the first coffee brand in Malaysia to collaborate with Harimau Malaya, the partnership has set its sights on providing greater support, inspiring the nation to motivate the team towards achieving the collective and evergreen dream of competing at the FIFA World Cup.

FAM president, Hamidin Mohd Amin said that this association marks the beginning of a new era for Malaysian football.

“FAM would like to welcome Wonda Coffee Malaysia as our official coffee partner. We are glad to be given an opportunity to work with a brand that has similar goals and principles.

By nurturing a strong love for the game among Malaysians, we hope to build a strong football ecosystem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Etika CEO Santharuban Thurai Sundaram said that with this partnership, Wonda Coffee hopes to connect with every Malaysian, sharing their enthusiasm to unite in a common passion which is football, especially when it comes to supporting the national team.

“We believe in the power of dreams and that anything is truly possible. With that said, we are thrilled to partner with FAM in the hope of igniting a football revolution in Malaysia, and inspiring the nation to dream big.

“Through our joint efforts with FAM, we hope to unite communities in Malaysia and lay the foundation for our Malaysian national football team to one day stand the chance to compete on the biggest international stage – the FIFA World Cup,” he said.

This partnership was announced on June 14, ahead of the friendly match between Malaysia and Solomon Islands at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Terengganu where Malaysia won 4-1.

The partnership also hopes to boost preparations by the Harimau Malaya squad for the 2023 Asian Cup. This would be the first time in 43 years where Malaysia has qualified to compete based on merit – the last being in 1980.

“As the 12th man supporting our national team every step of the way, we hope to continue fuelling their spirit; driving them to create significant milestones in our national football history,” added Santharuban.

The partnership will encompass a variety of activities including fan engagement programmes, exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with the national team players, promotional campaigns, and other initiatives aimed at deepening the connection between the national team and its passionate fan base.