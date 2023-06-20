Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as commando Tyler Rake in this high-octane follow-up to the hit 2020 film.

Once upon a time, Netflix was synonymous with small-budget indie films. Well, those times are long gone, and “Extraction 2” is here to remind us that the streaming giant is now flexing its muscles with explosive, big-budget blockbusters.

In the high-octane sequel to the hit 2020 film, director Sam Hargrave brings back the seemingly invincible commando Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) for another adrenaline-fuelled mission. The plot may tread a well-worn path, but the mind-blowing action sequences that showcase Rake’s resilience more than make up for it.

Things take a while to unfold in the aftermath of his miraculous survival from that heart-stopping bridge fall in the previous instalment. We witness Rake’s arduous recovery, his fleeting attempt at retirement (yeah, right), and then we’re thrust into his next mission.

While the location has changed from Bangladesh to Georgia, the core premise remains similar to its predecessor as Rake embarks on a high-stakes quest to save an innocent family from the clutches of a ruthless drug lord.

If you’re looking for a mind-blowing plot with twists and turns, well, “Extraction 2” is not your ticket. But hey, sometimes it’s nice to kick back, relax, and not strain your brain, right? You can even take a quick detour for another bowl of popcorn without missing much – it’s that straightforward.

But if you’ve come for the action, you’re in for a treat. Once it hits the gas pedal, near the 30-minute mark, it never lets up.

The best part is possibly the electrifying sequence that lasts a whopping 21 minutes. A 400-person prison fight, a heart-pounding car chase, a helicopter landing on a moving train… it all unfolds in a seemingly one-shot style, immersing you in the midst of chaos. It’s insane.

While the film may lean heavily on its action set pieces, it does attempt to inject some emotional weight into the narrative by delving into Rake’s guilt and the plight of the Georgian family he’s bent on saving.

It does, however, feel like a shallow dive. Rake’s personal struggles are somewhat clichéd, and the portrayal of the family in peril feels limited, with minimal insight into their dynamics beyond a mother’s quest to protect her children.

It doesn’t quite hit the mark – although let’s face it, we’re here for the action, not the tears.

Hemsworth, as to be expected, embodies Rake with undeniable charm and charisma. Bullets rain down on him like confetti, and even a brick to the head is a mere blip on his invincibility radar.

According to the filmmakers, Rake’s “dying guilt” acts as some kind of mystical life force, allowing our hero to cheat death even when he’s tired of living. Hey, if viewers can suspend disbelief for countless “Mission Impossible” films…

Meanwhile, Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa return as Nik Khan and her younger brother Yaz, respectively, giving their characters more screen time and badass moments.

Also notable is Tornike Gogrichiani’s Zurab, the Georgian gangster hell-bent on revenge. Here, writer Joe Russo takes a moment to give his villains a bit more depth: we learn that the Nagazi are a dangerous cartel born from the harsh realities faced by two brothers in Armenia.

Yet, this backstory feels like an afterthought, missing the dramatic tension that makes showdowns truly captivating in other action flicks.

All in all, “Extraction 2” follows a familiar blueprint with last-minute betrayals, sacrifices, and the eventual downfall of the bad guys. It’s a formulaic journey, to be sure, but it does succeed in delivering a generous share of pulse-pounding, and entertaining, thrills.

‘Extraction 2’ is streaming on Netflix.