Plus, an all-new animated ‘Kong’ series, and fresh episodes of the reality show that will have you asking, ‘Is it real… or is it cake?’

Today, June 22

‘Let’s Get Divorced’ (series)

In this Japanese romantic comedy, when a seemingly happy super-couple decides to divorce, things quickly get complicated.

‘Skull Island’ (series)

Shipwrecked in the South Pacific, a group of explorers encounter a menagerie of fearsome creatures – including the giant ape who rules the island: Kong. Benjamin Bratt, Darren Barnet and Betty Gilpin are among the voice cast of this new animated series.

Tomorrow, June 23

‘Catching Killers’, season 3 (documentary)

Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them, and the brave people who brought them to justice.

‘King of Clones’ (documentary)

From groundbreaking human cloning research to a scandalous downfall, this documentary tells the captivating story of Korea’s most notorious scientist, Hwang Woo-suk.

‘Sumolah’ (film)

Malaysian movie alert! A rebellious slacker gets conned into working for a sushi joint – and part of the job means joining a sumo wrestling tournament against rival restaurants. Adflin Shauki and Awie feature in this comedy.

‘The Perfect Find’ (film)

A fashion editor’s career comeback hits a snag when she discovers the charming young stranger she kissed at a party is her new coworker – and her boss’ son! Uh-oh! Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers and Gina Torres star in this rom-com.

Sunday, June 25

‘Titans’, season 4 (series)

The road back home is paved with obstacles for the Titans as they face a powerful and deadly cult in Metropolis bent on destroying them – and the world.

Wednesday, June 28

‘Delete’ (series)

A pair of lovers having an extramarital affair plot a new life together after discovering a phone that can erase other people from existence. Uh-huh. A Thai thriller drama.

‘Run Rabbit Run’ (film)

A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter’s claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family’s painful past. This horror-thriller stars Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Elizabeth Moss.

Thursday, June 29

‘Ōoku: The Inner Chambers’ (series)

In an alternate history where the male population is nearly decimated, eligible men serve as concubines to the woman shogun inside the walls of the Ooku. Based on the acclaimed manga series.

‘The Witcher’, season 3, vol 1 (series)

Henry Cavill is leaving “The Witcher”, but his time on the Continent isn’t over just yet. The show’s third season will mark his final round as Geralt of Rivia, with what the show’s creator promises to be a “heroic sendoff”.

What awaits him, Ciri, and Yennefer as they traverse a world of monsters, men, and mages?

Friday, June 30

‘Celebrity’ (series)

In this compelling K-drama, Seo A-ri achieves social media stardom overnight, but deadly consequences await in this glitzy, glamorous world of influencers.

‘Fireworks’ (film)

A group of desperate strangers grapple with their life choices and personal traumas when an elaborate suicide pact doesn’t go according to plan. An Indonesian drama not to be confused with the anime of the same name.

‘Is It Cake, Too’ (series)

Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line.

Are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges? Or will they, like yourself, be asking: “Is it real… or is it cake?”

‘Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain’ (documentary)

Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the uncommon life of globetrotting chef, writer, and icon Anthony Bourdain, who lived an unabashed life of travel and gastronomy before passing away much too soon in 2018.