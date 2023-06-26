The studio delivers a pleasant departure from its recent productions, a feel-good experience that, however, fails to leave a lasting impression.

Ever found yourself deep in idle contemplation during a shower, pondering the mysteries of the universe? You know, such as whether the flames on your kitchen stove could ignite a conversation with the water from your tap?

Well, believe it or not, those strange shower thoughts now feature on the big screen in “Elemental”, the latest release from the good people at Pixar. Don’t be don’t be fooled by the trailer, though – this isn’t your run-of-the-mill “what if elements had feelings?” flick.

Disney and Pixar have taken audiences on deep journeys lately, exploring the meaning of life and the afterlife. This time around, they’re keeping it simple with a heartwarming romantic comedy set in Element City.

While “Elemental” doesn’t quite reach the heights of Pixar’s golden years, it holds its own as a feel-good adventure, delivering charm, wit, and a whole bunch of jokes – even if all of these ultimately don’t linger in your memory for long.

Remember Pixar’s insightful “Inside Out”? Well, “Elemental” takes a simpler approach. The story revolves around Ember, a literally fiery young woman, and her unexpected encounter with Wade, a water-loving guy who wears his emotions on his (often drenched) sleeve.

Ember, expecting to inherit her family store, faces unexpected challenges when a leak floods the place and introduces her to Wade, a city inspector with a heart as pure as a teardrop.

Their cultural differences and contrasting personalities set the stage for a romance that is as endearing as it is hilarious.

Here, director Peter Sohn’s personal experience growing up in a Korean-American immigrant family shines through. The film captures the struggles and pressures faced by second-generation immigrants, as Ember grapples with honouring her parents’ sacrifices while pursuing her own dreams.

Perhaps it’s the director’s memory of being an immigrant child that has led to a welcome departure from certain clichés, such as the parental figure who imposes unrealistic expectations and stifles their child’s dreams.

Instead, Ember’s internal struggle takes centre stage, marking a shift from recent Pixar movies such as “Turning Red”.

But this isn’t the only thing that makes “Elemental” different from typical Disney fare. For one, there is no evil mastermind lurking in the shadows – no Jafar, no Ursula, no Gaston. Instead, viewers get a dose of realistic, more nuanced conflict.

It’s all about the clash of personalities, the collision of expectations, and the messy, beautiful journey of self-discovery – an emotional rollercoaster with all the loops, twists and turns, without a clear-cut “bad guy” to blame.

This departure from convention is refreshing, yes, it does come with a caveat: the absence of a central villain or high-stakes showdown means “Elemental” lacks the adrenaline-pumping excitement that keeps you on the edge of your seat, rooting for the protagonist.

Instead, there are moments where the film’s pacing may lull you into a gentle slumber, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself dozing off during a few scenes.

But while the film may not promise heart-pounding suspense, it certainly delivers on the laughter front. Jokes aren’t just sprinkled here and there – it’s practically raining puns throughout the entire film.

For instance, Wade’s water-loving uncle, a true master of watercolour paintings, quips: “We just call it colours!” Hilarious, no? No? Oh well, perhaps you have to be there.

Either way, if you’re a fan of dad jokes – and c’mon, we all secretly love them – then you’re going to be laughing your way through the movie.

On the whole, the themes of immigration, racial differences, and finding oneself are undeniably relevant even if not groundbreaking, and “Elemental” explores them in a way that still resonates – with stunning visuals and an upbeat soundtrack to boot.

And let’s be honest, a movie doesn’t always need to be groundbreaking or revolutionary. Perhaps it’s enough for an audience to leave the cinema thinking: “Well, that was nice” – even if this means Pixar has an uphill battle ahead of them finding their next box-office hit.

As of press time, ‘Elemental’ is screening in cinemas nationwide.