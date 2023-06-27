This acclaimed musical returns for a fourth time, its themes of cultural appreciation and preservation as timely as ever.

PETALING JAYA: “It’s better to give up your ancestral home than to sell the voice of your ancestors.”

Ho Lin Huay’s late mother Yong Yin was fond of this ancient Chinese saying, but Ho and her siblings never really paid much attention as they did not see the importance of dialects in their lives.

When Yong passed away in 2014, Ho suddenly realised the significance of her mother’s words.

“I regret not recording my mother reciting her old Hakka verses when she was alive,” the founder of Asia Musical Productions told FMT Lifestyle. “Now I cannot hear them anymore. So, I try my best to speak Hakka to my two little nephews, in the hope that they will at least know their dialect.

“That’s my promise to my mother.”

She observed that while she and her siblings could still converse in Hakka, many members of newer generations are not fluent in their native dialects.

“I wondered, what if one day all these ancient voices were lost forever? Maybe we needed to do something about it. So this resulted in the idea for ‘Tales of 4 Dialects’,” she said.

“Tales of 4 Dialects” is a compilation of four stories told in Hakka, Hokkien, Cantonese, and Teochew. Traditional and classic tunes from all four dialects are incorporated into its story, celebrating the words and wisdom of our parents and ancestors.

The musical was first performed in 2015, and restaged in 2017 and last year. It will shortly return for its fourth reiteration with a one-off public performance, featuring a talented cast comprising 30 performers, many of whom return from the 2022 staging.

They include Alana Sim, Wen Suen, Liow Jun Yi, Jazz Bai Lin, Nam Jun Yeong, Melissa Ong, Wong Chin Chia, and many more.

Ho serves as the show’s director, with Yuan Leow Yunn as musical director and Kenzo De Tuan as choreographer. Music is provided by a talented six-piece band on a mix of western and traditional Chinese instruments.

“Even if you have seen the previous performances, there’s a lot to enjoy this time around,” Ho added. “That’s the magic of theatre, no two shows are the same.”

The stories mostly focus on the trials and tribulations of our forefathers (and foremothers!), and the sacrifices they had to make for a better future. Each segment runs for about 25 minutes, featuring around five songs each, with English and Chinese surtitles.

The production kicks off with the Hakka segment inspired by Ho’s mother’s experience of having been a child bride. It features “mountain songs” that the Hakka were known for, as well as “I Am A Hakka Lady”, a catchy tune espousing the virtues of women.

The Hokkien segment is a moving tale of star-crossed lovers, which incorporates the traditional folk song “Grasshopper Playing Tricks On a Rooster” and other classics.

This is followed by the Cantonese segment, which centres on an opera troupe trying to flee the war. One song to look out for is the final number, “One Bamboo Stick”, an anthem of strength in unity.

Finally, the Teochew segment tells of group trying to make a new life for themselves in Old Malaya. This features a vigorous dance number, “The Red-Haired Boat”, which represents the ending of a long sea journey for the characters.

This production will largely follow last year’s version, which saw several additions to the script including a poignant finale number, “This is My Home/Malaysia”, an original song specially composed for the show.

Audiences can also look forward to a rousing medley incorporating not four but SIX dialects, with Hainanese and Foochow joining the fray.

Ultimately, Ho hopes the musical will serve as a poignant reminder of the value of heritage. It was her wish that dialects, a crucial part of Chinese culture, will continue among newer generations.

“Times are always changing, and things are always moving forward. But no matter how different the world becomes, some things, like our culture and the people who came before us, should never be forgotten.”

‘Tales of 4 Dialects’

When:

Sunday, July 2 @ 3pm

Where:

Pentas 1, Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac),

Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah,

Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Tickets:

RM88-RM388. For bookings, click here.

For more information on Asia Musical Productions, check out their website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.