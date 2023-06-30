Highlights this week include Rami Malek’s star turn in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, the animated feature ‘Sing’, and a documentary on the iconic ’80s pop duo.

Saturday, July 1

‘Bleach: Zanpakutō: The Alternate Tale’ (series)

In this popular anime, when high schooler Ichigo is suddenly given reaper abilities, he really wants to give the powers back. But he’ll have to reap some souls first.

As season 13 premieres, the Soul Reapers’ zanpakuto swords suddenly assume human form and turn against their wielders, led by the mysterious Masamura.

‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generation’, seasons 1-3 (series)

Following in his legendary father’s footsteps, Boruto, the son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, begins his training at the ninja academy. All three seasons of this anime premiere today.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (film)

A shy misfit transforms into iconic Queen singer Freddie Mercury in this biopic inspired by the band’s tumultuous rise to fame and personal struggles.

Watch Rami Malek’s Oscar-winning performance as the iconic, flamboyant and troubled man himself.

‘Johnny English Reborn’ (film)

Bumbling spy Johnny English sharpens his skills at a Tibetan monastery and returns to service to protect the Chinese premier from an assassin. Starring “Mr Bean” himself, Rowan Atkinson. Speaking of whom…

‘Mr Bean’s Holiday’ (film)

More hilarious hijinks ensue as the hapless Mr Bean takes a vacation on the French Riviera, where he becomes ensnared in an accidental kidnapping and a case of mistaken identity. Starring “Johnny English” himself, Rowan Atkinson.

‘NieR:Automata Ver1.1a’, season 1 (series)

The year 5012. Relegated to the moon, humanity’s hope rests on an android soldier unit they send to fight the machine lifeforms taking over Earth. An anime with a quirky title that’s both fun and annoying to type.

‘Sing’ (film)

An optimistic koala tries to save his theatre with a singing contest featuring a timid elephant, a teenage gorilla, an overworked sow and more. Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, and Matthew McConaughey are among the voice cast of this 2021 animated feature.

‘Tayo The Little Bus’, season 5 (series)

As they learn their routes around the busy city, Tayo and his little bus friends discover new sights and go on exciting adventures every day. A South Korean series for kids, lest this isn’t clear.

‘Unfriended: Dark Web’ (film)

In this sequel, a group of 20-somethings gets pulled into a lethal online game after logging onto a stolen laptop. Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel, and a whole bunch of other virtual unknowns star.

Monday, July 3

‘Unknown: The Lost Pyramid’ (documentary)

Egyptian archeologists dig into history, discovering tombs and artefacts over 4,000 years old as they search for a buried pyramid.

Wednesday, July 5

‘Wham!’ (documentary)

Relive the glory days of this popular ’80s electro-pop duo through archival interviews and footage of the late George Michael and his still-living bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley.

Thursday, July 6

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, season 2, part one (series)

This acclaimed series returns with brand-new episodes! With his firm in high demand and the team busier than ever, Mickey gets entangled with a woman who soon becomes a client when she’s charged with murder. Based on the books by Michael Connelly.

Friday, July 7

‘Hack My Home’ (series)

A team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximising solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families’ homes in inventive ways.

‘Seasons’ (film)

After a string of failed relationships, two best friends make a deal to take risks and look for love again – but might they just find it in each other? Find out in this Filipino romantic drama.

‘Motif’ (film)

Malaysian movie alert! When a teen goes missing in a small town, a detective from the city is called in to help. But the case isn’t her only problem – it’s the town itself. Sharifah Amani and Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin star.

‘The Out-Laws’ (film)

When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws. Adam Devine and Nina Dobrev star with Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin in this action comedy.