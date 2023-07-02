From a single kopitiam stall to its own premises, this eatery is a must-visit for those who wish to satisfy their (non-halal) meat cravings in PJ.

[NON-HALAL]

Wong Kee Chicken Rice is a relatively new eatery at Section 17 in Petaling Jaya, even if it’s not actually new to the area. Prior to operating at its current location a stone’s throw away from Seventeen Mall, it was the busiest stall at Hong Seng kopitiam just around the corner.

The new outlet certainly makes the experience of sinking your teeth into the most sought-after chicken rice in PJ a lot more pleasant. The seating area is a lot more comfortable, cleaner, and more, well, focused.

Go for a serving of roast chicken with char siew (BBQ pork, priced at RM29 for two people), and a minimum portion of siew yoke or roast pork (RM30).

Yes, that’s the minimum allowance as they don’t sell single portions of roast pork rice. Perhaps with high enough demand, one is entitled to be a bit more diva-ish. Oh well.

All three versions of the meat here are excellent. This writer’s favourite has to be the siew yoke: with crispy, crackling skin, the sliced and well-seasoned pork belly has the perfect ratio of fat to lean meat. Heavenly.

The roast chicken is top-notch as well, and even the char siew is up there among the best. Perhaps Spring Golden in Shah Alam would rank above this, but this certainly hits the spot for PJ-ites who don’t have to drive another 15km to get their porky fix.

For those who like something soupy to wash it all down with, do order yourselves a bowl of sour-spicy vegetable soup.

All in all, longtime foodies in the Klang Valley will be pleased that this Section 17 chicken rice biz lives on, even if it’s now more expensive – some would even call it a luxury.

That said, if you’re aware of how much a good cut of pork belly costs these days, perhaps this is perfectly acceptable. Happy eating!

Wong Kee Chicken Rice (NON-HALAL)

931, Jalan 17/38,

Seksyen 17,

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

