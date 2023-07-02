People who have watched popular shows featuring certain locations are significantly more likely to want to visit those places than those who haven’t.

It’s no secret that shows like “Wednesday”, “Game of Thrones” or “Emily in Paris” have boosted tourism in the cities or countries in which they were filmed. The success of certain dramas has put some destinations firmly in the spotlight. And this can represent a real business opportunity for these locations, which are keen to facilitate filming, as is the case with Singapore.

TV and movie fans jetting around the world to visit real-world sets seen onscreen is a trend that’s known as “set-jetting”.

Past shows such as “Friends”, “Sex and the City” and “Gossip Girl” were already inspiring their fans around the world to visit New York, the city where these cult series were filmed. The same goes for the “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings” franchises, which respectively inspired trips to London – more precisely to King’s Cross Station to find platform 9¾ – and to New Zealand.

And this trend is far from over, given the massive production output from streaming sites. According to a study from Morning Consult, 11% of Americans surveyed revealed that they found out about the destination of a leisure trip taken last year from a TV series or movie.

The study points out that people who have watched popular shows featuring certain destinations are significantly more likely to want to visit those places than those who haven’t. The study uses the example of the hit Netflix series starring Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”.

While 29% of those surveyed who had not watched the series expressed a keen interest in visiting Paris, where the main action takes place, this percentage rose to 53% among Americans surveyed who had watched the show.

The same trend can be seen with Seattle, thanks to season 4 of “Love Is Blind” (16% vs 39%), as well as London, thanks to “Ted Lasso” (31% vs 49%) and Sicily, thanks to the success of “The White Lotus” (28% vs 41%).

The keenest set-jetters seem to be millennials: 21% of them said they had already been inspired by a show or movie when choosing a destination, compared with 10% of generation Z, 7% of generation X, and 5% of baby boomers.

According to research from travel platform Expedia, “in the US, more than two-thirds (68%) of travellers considered visiting a destination after seeing it in a show or movie on a streaming platform, and a whopping 61% booked a trip”.