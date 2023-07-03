These young people are often criticised for their lack of professional qualities, even though they will represent 27% of the global workforce by 2025.

Often viewed as lazy, disinterested or inflexible, there are many stereotypes surrounding Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012. But they are far from reflecting reality, as a recent global report affirms.

Communications agency BCW conducted interviews with 36,000 members of Gen Z from 30 countries to determine the values they hold dear. It also interviewed millennials (born between 1981 and 1996), members of Generation X (1965-1981), baby boomers (1946-1964), and representatives of the silent generation (1925-1945).

It turns out that the vast majority of respondents are social animals, “hardwired to cooperate with each other and avoid dispute or discord”, regardless of the generation to which they belong.

They adhere to values such as benevolence, universalism and security, even though the BCW survey reveals disparities between countries. The Japanese, for example, tend to value power, conformity and hedonism, while Brazilians prefer tradition, self-determination and benevolence.

Generational differences were observed, albeit much less marked than might be imagined. They do, however, contradict certain preconceived ideas, particularly about members of Gen Z.

These young people are often criticised for their lack of professional qualities, even though they will represent 27% of the global workforce by 2025. They are often seen as lacking focus and driven by unrealistic desires that make them unsuitable for the world of work.

Yet members of Gen Z are far more ambitious than their detractors claim: power, success and hedonism are their shared values. Furthermore, 44% of respondents in this age bracket say it’s important for them to be successful and to be recognised for their achievements.

In comparison, only 37% of millennials and 13% of baby boomers surveyed share this opinion.

For Taylor Saia from the BCW, this generational gap could be explained by the role of social networks in young people’s lives. “Younger generations have grown up in highly digitised societies in which peers’ achievements are broadcast on social media, affording a window into the highlights of other people’s lives,” he said.

“As a result, it’s no wonder that younger generations focus so much on realising, and being seen to be realising, their highest potential.”

That said, while members of Gen Z may seem more ambitious than their elders, they are far more demanding of their relationship with work. They aspire to a better balance between their professional and personal lives, and don’t want to waste their time in a job that doesn’t stimulate them.

In fact, 43% of the young people surveyed attach importance to doing things that bring them pleasure – a parameter organisations must take into account if they want to remain attractive to young people.