Food, accommodation, entertainment… expenses can pile up when you’re on holiday, but these simple tips and tricks will help you to stick to your travel budget.

Planning your next getaway? Whether you’re looking for a relaxing escape amidst nature or by the sea, or seeking thrills and adventure as a family, it can be a challenge to make good memories with your loved ones on a limited travel budget.

Fortunately, there are ways to help you get the most out of your holiday time without breaking the bank. Here are seven simple tips to ensure you have a wonderful, and affordable, vacation with your loved ones.

1. Bundle and save

While getting on a plane can be quite the adventure for the kids, it can take a sizable chunk out of the travel budget. The best way to save on airfares is by bundling your flight with your accommodation.

This often results in additional discounts, leaving you with more money for fun activities at your destination.

2. Go deal hunting

Travel platforms often introduce special discounted rates for occasions such as “double days”, payday, and upcoming festive periods. Keep track of these and you may even stumble upon some “secret deals” with stacked discounts.

3. Go for the non-refundables

If, like most families, you have a fixed travel period because of school breaks, non-refundable lower-priced deals could result in greater savings.

If you need some flexibility with your travel dates, compare room rates and conditions for the deals that best suit your family.

4. Book ahead of time

For those tourist hotspots that tend to be popular (read: crowded) during the holidays, such as special attractions and theme parks, book your tickets ahead of time to save money and fast-track your way to entertainment and excitement.

5. Go local

Domestic travel is a win-win: it allows the family to save on the cost of overseas flights and travel visas, while renewing a sense of local pride as travellers get to learn more about their own backyards.

When choosing a domestic destination, consider hidden-gem destinations that offer a completely different experience from locations frequented by others.

Alternatively, head into nature for an immersive experience that lets you save on expenses compared to being in the urban jungle.

6. Make it feel like home

The more the merrier, sure, but sometimes it’s better to go with one-size-fits-all. Booking a holiday home instead of several hotel rooms is often the more budget-friendly option.

Fill the fridge, use the living room for fun and games, and light up the BBQ for memorable mealtimes with your loved ones.

7. Start the most important meal of the day

It’s crucial to start an activity-rich vacation day with some proper breakfast. But feeding those hungry mouths out of pocket every day can add up.

Booking an accommodation that comes with breakfast not only saves you money but also provides peace of mind: the coffee is already brewing, the bread ready to toast. Just make sure you wake up in time!