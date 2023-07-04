Since a pup, the Labrador has been joining Asha Ganesan on her daily runs and tickling her with his antics at home.

A hyperactive Labrador, nothing excites three-year-old Caesar more than a jolly jog around the neighbourhood with his ‘mom’ Asha Ganesan.

“He loves his runs. And when he’s too fast for me, I let him run on his own while I trail behind. And sometimes, he’ll drag me to play fetch with him,” she said laughing.

Since the Labrador breed is prone to arthritis, Caesar also goes swimming once a week at an indoor pool to strengthen his muscles and stimulate his joints.

And being the happy-go-lucky pooch that he is, he doesn’t see these particular sessions as exercise but a chance to splash in the water to his heart’s content.

When he isn’t jogging or swimming, this social butterfly is out mingling with other neighbourhood canines during long evening walks.

He has more furry friends now than he cares to admit – a pup named Max and a Labrador-Retriever named Terror being among his tight circle of friends.

Caesar was a gift to Asha and her mother during the pandemic, a bright spark during those long and lonely days. Needless to say, the pup’s many antics kept his human family in stitches.

Forget expensive store-bought pet toys. The down-to-earth Caesar preferred your everyday mop and brushes instead. Many of these household items would either go mysteriously missing, be found sticking out of Caesar’s mouth or be found ripped to bits and carelessly scattered throughout the house.

An avid gardener, Caesar could not understand why Asha was so furious with him when he uprooted her prized sunflower plant.

So, with downcast eyes, he did the next best thing and put on a great display of regret. It worked. Before he knew it, he was being smothered with kisses.

“He makes all kinds of faces. He just likes being around people and looking for things to stuff into his mouth,” Asha said.

Caesar also thinks he’s more human than dog and considers it his God-given right to be lounging inside the house with his human family rather than outside in the porch and garden like other dogs.

“What’s great about Caesar is that he’s my comfort blanket. Compared to the other dogs I had, he’s so used to sneaking in and being a permanent resident of our house, and often sleeps with me,” she said.

Having cleverly wormed his way into his human’s heart, Caesar can now give himself a pat on the back for a job well done as Asha cannot imagine her life without him.

It is clear that Caesar has become Asha’s best companion and resident clown rolled into one.

