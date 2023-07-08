Ten-year-old Thanisya Rethina Naidu will go down in history as the youngest Malaysian to release a Tamil single on YouTube.

PETALING JAYA: There are many in this world who possess the gift of singing, but not everyone takes the leap to record and release their own song.

Even more astonishingly is that not everyone accomplishes this at the tender age of 10!

Thanisya Rethina Naidu is the singing sensation who has made history by becoming the youngest Malaysian to release a Tamil single on YouTube.

“I feel really happy to be recognised in the Malaysia Book of Records because I didn’t expect it at all!” Thanisya, her eyes beaming with joy, told FMT Lifestyle.

Singing since the age of four, this young talent never imagined that her hobby and passion would someday pave the way for such a prestigious achievement.

Thanisya’s single, “Paravai Pol” (“Like A Bird”), penned by MR Ashok Kumar and produced by Infinite Musical Studio in Shah Alam, Selangor, aims to reignite the simple joys of life for children who have become captivated by the allure of technology.

The song serves as a gentle reminder to everyone to embrace the wonders of nature and step away from the confines of their electronic screens.

When speaking about her experience recording the song, Thanisya couldn’t contain her excitement. “It was my first time going to a recording studio, and it was such a fun experience!” she recalled.

While the entire process of creating the song took a few months, it only took Thanisya one hour to flawlessly deliver her song.

In fact, Thanisya’s singing teacher, Sharmila Sivaguru, was pleasantly surprised that she did such an excellent job, considering she is a first-timer.

But singing is just scratching the surface. Thanisya excels in multiple artistic disciplines, including dance and yoga, with numerous awards to her name.

Notably, she clinched the second runner-up spot in the “Raaga Dance Baby Dance” competition this year, which caught the attention of many within her community.

While Thanisya’s talents shine across various artistic domains, it is once again in the realm of singing where she truly makes waves.

Recently, she was among the 10 picked from among 200 talented participants in the renowned Indian singing contest, “Super Singer Junior Season 9”. This got her into the first level of auditions.

Thanisya’s passion for music and the arts can be traced back to her maternal grandmother, who nurtured her interests from a young age.

Thanisya’s mother, Yogeswary Moorthy, shared that although her mother isn’t a professional singer, she played a crucial role in supporting her daughter throughout her singing journey.

“My mother had always been interested in music, and perhaps because she couldn’t pursue it in her own lifetime, she enrolled Thanisya in music classes from a very young age,” Yogeswary, 40, shared.

“Whenever I have singing homework, my grandma is always there with me. She helps me out and even calms me down when I get frustrated with some notes,” the little girl said.

Contrary to the misconception that artistic pursuits hinder academic success, Yogeswary, a secondary school teacher, said otherwise.

“I’ve noticed that the students who excel in their studies are usually also very active in the arts. So, I believe these activities, whether it is song or dance, have various benefits for children,” she said.

The mother also said that it was Thanisya herself, who stated her wish to record her own song.

“She goes to singing class, Bharatanatyam dance class, yoga class, but I’ve never forced her to do any of this. Of course, as parents we give them all the opportunities that we can to enrich their childhood, but ultimately, they excel in it because they enjoy doing it.”

When asked about her favourite singer, Thanisya was quick to say it was renowned Indian vocalist, Sid Sriram.

“When I grow up, I would love to collaborate and sing a song with him,” she said, beaming from ear to ear.

However, she said that she aspires to become a lawyer, and plans to continue singing, but only as a part-time pursuit, to keep her passion alive.

She has this advice to her peers who harbour similar aspirations: “In the beginning, you will always find it tough, but with practice anyone can do it. So just aim high!”