If synthetic repellents are a less desirable option, here are some plant-based alternatives you can try.

From painful itching to carrying viruses, mosquitoes are the undisputed enemies of humankind. However, synthetic repellents often carry health warnings, making them a less desirable option.

Fortunately, several natural solutions can be effective at warding off these pests, so you can enjoy your days and nights free from redness and swelling. Here are three natural alternatives you can try.

Coconut-scented soap

Some people seem to be mosquito magnets, while others seem to repel them naturally. This could have something to do with the soap they use, according to a team of US researchers who studied the effect of certain fragrances on these insects.

Published in the journal “iScience”, the study shows that coconut-scented soaps can keep mosquitoes away and reduce the risk of mosquito bites, despite the fact that each individual has a unique scent profile.

The research also highlights the fact that soaps with plant-based or plant-mimicking fragrances could do the contrary by attracting mosquitoes, which, contrary to popular belief, feed not only on blood but also on plant nectar. As such, mosquitoes tend to confuse scented skin with flowers of all kinds.

Eucalyptus essential oil

Lemongrass and geranium essential oils are well known for their ability to repel insects, but eucalyptus oil can also help prevent itchy skin.

While roll-on applicators can be used to apply the product directly, it is possible – and recommended – to diffuse a few drops of eucalyptus oil into the air for a peaceful night’s sleep.

Certain variants, such as lemon eucalyptus essential oil, can also be used to soothe mosquito bites, reducing itching and redness.

Note, however, that these oils should not be used during the first three months of pregnancy or by children under six years of age.

Basil

On top of flavouring dishes, basil is considered an excellent mosquito repellent, and for good reason: mosquitoes hate the smell of this herb.

However, you don’t have to slather it on or binge on pizzas and other basil-based dishes to keep mosquitoes at bay. Place pots of fresh basil, or bunches of it, in rooms or on windowsills to help minimise mosquito bites.

Basil is also known for its antiseptic properties, which means simply rubbing its leaves on the skin can soothe itching.