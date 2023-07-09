In light of the WHO’s declaration that this sweetener could pose a cancer risk, here are other options for the health-conscious consumer.

Known to consumers worldwide as a calorie-free substitute for sugar, aspartame may soon be classified as a possible cancer risk by the World Health Organization (WHO). This reopens the debate on the use of this food additive in some 6,000 products, including soft drinks.

Ahead of the health watchdog’s decision, here are three natural alternatives to keep in mind.

Note, however, that the WHO has generally indicated that the use of sweeteners may be detrimental to overall health, so practise some discernment when it comes to the consumption of these items.

Stevia, the best-known alternative

Unknown to many Europeans some 20 years ago, this plant – originally cultivated in the hills of Paraguay, South America – is now firmly established in the habits of consumers.

It was only in 2011 that the European Commission gave the green light for its use in consumer foods. Stevia’s appeal lies in the fact that it is 200 times sweeter than sugar itself, without adding a single calorie to the mix.

It can be found in the form of small cubes or tabs, or as a powder to be sprinkled over yoghurt or stirred into coffee.

Allulose, an intriguing option

Occurring naturally in raisins and figs, allulose was discovered in the 1940s. It’s a sugar obtained via extraction from wheat, cornstarch, or beet sugar.

You may or may not be familiar with it depending on where you live, since allulose is not yet authorised in Europe, where it is considered a novel food. The reason is simple: researchers want to verify that its consumption poses no danger to health.

However, the ingredient, which is about 70% as sweet as regular sugar, is considered a safe food by the United States Food and Drug Administration. It is also used in Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Singapore, and yes, even in Malaysia.

It has even been credited with helping to control blood sugar levels.

Yacon syrup, an up-and-coming alternative

Also hailing from South America, this latest find comes from Argentina or Colombia. And it’s not a plant or a berry – this root crop could easily pass for a sweet potato.

Sometimes known as a “Peruvian ground apple” or “pear of the Earth”, it can be eaten raw or cooked. In the latter case, it can be juiced or made into a syrup, and used much in the same way as maple or agave.

While its ability to sweeten without adding too many calories can be an asset, yacon offers an interesting new take on sugar alternatives since it has caramelised and slightly sour notes. It is also recommended for maintaining healthy intestinal flora.

Still relatively little-known, yacon syrup can be found in organic stores or on specialist websites.