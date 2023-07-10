Other highlights include fresh seasons of ‘Sonic Prime’ and ‘Too Hot To Handle’, plus new reality series ‘Nineteen to Twenty’ and ‘Five Star Chef’.

Today, July 10

‘StoryBots: Answer Time’, season 2 (series)

Curious friends Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo embark on a series of fun adventures to find facts for curious children. A series for kids, lest this isn’t clear.

Tomorrow, July 11

‘Nineteen to Twenty’ (series)

In this Korean reality series, a group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of 20s together – experiencing freedom and all the “firsts” of adulthood.

Thursday, July 13

‘Burn the House Down’ (series)

To uncover the truth about the fire that ruined her family 13 years ago, Anzu goes undercover as a housekeeper for the icy mistress of the Mitarai home. A Japanese thriller drama.

‘Sonic Prime’, season 2 (series)

Everyone’s favourite speedy blue hedgehog returns! When an explosive battle with Dr Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world.

‘Survival of the Thickest’ (series)

After a bad breakup, plus-sized passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont, played by US comedian Michelle Buteau, seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms.

Friday, July 14

‘Bird Box Barcelona’ (film)

After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian (Mario Casas) and his family must navigate their own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona.

Don’t miss this thrilling Spanish-language addition to the “Bird Box” universe, with this film that takes place in a parallel timeline to Sandra Bullock’s original 2018 adventure.

‘Five Star Chef’ (series)

Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London’s luxurious Langham Hotel.

‘Too Hot To Handle’, season 5 (series)

More determined singles visit paradise to meet and mingle for their chance to win US$100,000 – but there’s a catch: they must remain celibate. Quality entertainment at its finest.