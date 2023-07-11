Deploying such tools in companies requires major efforts to reorganise and train employees, including the most highly qualified staff.

The consequences of artificial intelligence on the job market are still difficult to assess, even if they’re the subject of many alarmist predictions. While AI is touted as an aid to productivity, employers and staff are still few and far between when it comes to using the technology in their everyday work, as a recent British report reveals.

Only 36% of employers surveyed have invested in AI-related technologies – chatbots, intelligent assistants, cloud computing and the like – over the past five years.

Even fewer are planning to do so in the near future, with just 10% of respondents declaring their intention to integrate these new tools into their company’s operations within the next two years.

This suggests that a gap is opening up between companies that have yet to develop an AI strategy and those that are pioneering the field. The latter are moving ahead at full speed and are likely to outstrip the rest.

In fact, 62% of companies that have already invested in AI tools intend to make greater use of them over the next 12 to 24 months. This desire to act quickly is not surprising, given that the gains of AI in the field of productivity can be immense.

For instance, scientists from Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) recently measured the real impact of this technology in a company with 5,000 employees that provides customer-support services.

In this context, the tech’s use boosted productivity by 14% on average in the firm, and particularly benefited the least qualified and most novice workers.

A view to recruitment

Nevertheless, deploying AI tools in companies requires major efforts to reorganise and train employees, including the most highly qualified members of staff.

Until recently, pioneering companies were content to carry out AI projects for the sake of experimentation without worrying about the real economic impact. But now they want to see a return on their investment, which is driving them to recruit those who will give them a real competitive edge.

This kind of talent, however, is not easy to hire. For example, 77% of executives surveyed by the Digital Futures at Work Research Centre believe it is “fairly or very difficult” to find employees with the skills required to master AI.

Nearly 30% said it was also difficult to retain them as they are so coveted on the job market.

But that’s not stopping them from trying: two-thirds of companies pioneering the adoption of AI technology say they intend to step up recruitment over the next five years.

Surprisingly, the majority of firms still shy of artificial intelligence indicate that they wish to do the same within the same timeframe. All of which contrasts with the preconceived notion that AI will destroy millions of jobs without creating any in return.