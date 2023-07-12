Participants can exchange ideas with experienced individuals in the HR field at the MELC 2023 event.

If you work in the human resource (HR) department, you’ve likely encountered challenges of every kind when managing your company’s workforce.

Often regarded as the backbone of an organisation, HR practitioners play an integral role in managing and satisfying employee needs.

Faced with different responsibilities every day, nothing is ever set in stone in the HR field, especially with ever-evolving businesses and industries.

Even the Employment Act 1955 (EA 1955), which governs all employees regardless of their income, was recently amended.

Although accessible online, it is still crucial for HR practitioners, employers and employees to be educated and kept abreast of the changes in the amended Act and its impact on everyone.

Hence the importance of the Malaysian Employment Laws Conference (MELC) 2023, an annual event that aims to educate organisations about Malaysian employment law, as well as allow you to interact and exchange ideas with some of the most experienced individuals in the HR field.

The conference will also feature authors who wrote the articles and sections for the amended EA 1955, and offer insights and training to ensure that your organisation’s contracts and policies are in line with current employment law.

Head of the legal unit of the Labour Department Suraya Ch’ng, and former chairman of the industrial court and current chairman of the MACC’s operations assessment panel Ahmad Rosli will also be present to share their insights of the Industrial and Labour Courts.

Also on hand will be deputy director of the legislation and enforcement division of the Labour Department Ahamad Kamal, who will share his views on implementing workplace standards in compliance with the latest amendments to the EA 1955.

And that’s not all. The conference will also feature 12 speakers from renowned organisations like the Malaysian Institute of Human Resource Management (MIHRM) and Perkeso, as well as some of Malaysia’s finest law firms like Lee Hishamuddin Allen & Gledhill, Shearn Delamore & Co, Donovan & Ho and more.

MELC 2023 held in conjunction with Hari Kebangsaan

With the upcoming Hari Kebangsaan, signing up for MELC 2023 also means that you and your organisation will be featured in the Jalur Gemilang Book of Records, as the conference will attempt to assemble the ‘Largest Indoor Human Mosaic’ of Tunku Abdul Rahman.

This will take place on Aug 15, 2023, and will be witnessed by the national unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang.

Managing director of Q3 Management Solutions Sdn Bhd Emiliawati Zainol, said: “As a business and management consulting firm, we have witnessed profound changes taking place in the industry regarding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“MELC 2023 provides a unique platform for HR practitioners to stay ahead of these transformative trends. By attending this conference, you will gain valuable insights into the evolving landscape of DEI, equipping you with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of creating inclusive workplaces.”

Managing director of MyFreelys Academy and HR Edge Consulting Sdn Bhd YK Lai, added: “This will be our largest event yet, with the number of participants bigger than last year. We want to make this memorable for everyone, hence we came up with the idea of assembling the ‘Largest Indoor Human Mosaic’ with hopes to ignite the spirit of Merdeka within the participants.”

All companies and participants who attend the conference and take part in assembling the human mosaic will be awarded a National Record Certificate as well as a beautifully customised medal.

The national record setting of the human mosaic will be verified by the National Metrology Institute of Malaysia (NMIM) and Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM). Participating companies and individuals will also be advertised in the newspapers and given media coverage during the event.

MELC 2023 will be held from Aug 15 to 17. For more information or to register, check out MELC 2023’s flyer.

This article is sponsored by MyFreelys Academy (Uni Training Academy Sdn Bhd).