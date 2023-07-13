Saurabh Singh was at the service clinic to thoroughly inspect every aspect of customers’ Mercedes-Benz cars.

KLANG: The NZ Wheels Klang Service Centre recently hosted an exclusive service clinic showcasing Saurabh Singh – a highly skilled Mercedes-Benz technical expert. The event left a lasting impression on the Mercedes-Benz owners who attended it, and was an unforgettable experience for all participants.

The overwhelming response to the service clinic was evident through the number of RSVPs received from eager Mercedes-Benz owners.

At the clinic, owners had their vehicles examined by Saurabh, renowned as the Flying Doctor, who ensured that every aspect of their prized possession was thoroughly inspected.

The authorised distributor said they sincerely appreciated the trust these owners placed in NZ Wheels as their preferred partner for exceptional care.

During the clinic, the Flying Doctor examined the vital components of the Mercedes-Benz vehicles from engine, brakes, suspension, to electronics and more. A comprehensive diagnostic check was also conducted to identify any underlying issues, with Saurabh providing a detailed report on the condition of each vehicle.

The feedback received from customers following the clinic was overwhelmingly positive, with many awarding NZ Wheels Klang Service Centre a perfect five-star rating, and some even expressing a desire to give more stars if possible.

Such positive reviews highlight the exceptional service provided by NZ Wheels and indicate the potential for hosting future service clinics to meet the demand and enthusiasm of Mercedes-Benz owners.

The total customer experience during the clinic was particularly noteworthy. The Flying Doctor ensured that owners gained a better understanding of their cars, responding with detailed explanations to any concerns or queries they had.

This personalised approach enhanced the overall experience for the owners, inspiring them to take better care of their vehicles in the long run.

The exclusive service clinic hosted by NZ Wheels Klang was a resounding success serving to further solidify NZ Wheels as a trusted partner in delivering exceptional care to Mercedes-Benz owners.

For more information about NZ Wheels, click here.