In ‘Dead Reckoning Part One’, Tom Cruise has to save the world by destroying an all-powerful Entity that sees all and hears all.

Sixty-one years? You can’t be serious! That’s really how old Tom Cruise is?

Whether or not Cruise has been drinking from the Fountain of Youth, there is no denying that he remains one of Hollywood’s most talented actors.

Besides talent, there’s no question about his dedication to his passion projects, which includes the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

This month’s release, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is the seventh film of the franchise and the third to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Once again, Cruise returns to his role of Ethan Hunt, the superspy who has to save the world from deadly dangers.

And what is the danger of the week? A rogue AI and a super-intelligent one at that, which would likely change the way warfare and espionage works.

Called “Entity”, the keys to controlling the AI are thus greatly sought after by literally every major power, and Hunt figures the keys are safest in no one’s hands but his.

Of course, he can’t do it all himself and he summons the IMF for help. The International Monetary Fund? Nah, it’s the Impossible Mission Force.

Returning to Hunt’s side are tech whiz Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), exasperated assistant Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and former M16 agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson).

Also joining forces with the team is expert pickpocket Grace (Hayley Atwell) who is displeased at being thrust into this battle.

Just to complicate things, in addition to the American government breathing down his neck, Hunt has to deal with an old friend-turned-rival, Gabriel (Esai Morales), who serves the “Entity”.

With the stage set, it’s all boiling down to a showdown between Hunt and his adversaries, with the fate of the world once again at risk.

As one can tell from the title of the movie, this is a two-parter; though unlike the recent “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, this one doesn’t really end on a cliffhanger.

Au contraire, the film ends when the ongoing plot thread ends, so it’s likely you won’t be leaving the theatre cursing the need to wait for next year.

But how is the movie as a whole? There’s rarely a bad “Mission: Impossible” (except maybe for “Mission: Impossible III”) and “Dead Reckoning” certainly continues that trend.

The films are famous because Cruise is willing to perform most of his stunts and lo and behold, the stunt work which made this franchise famous is still entertaining.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” will likely be remembered as the film where Cruise leapt off a cliff on a dirt bike before parachuting onto a moving train.

Perhaps it’s not as hair-raising as the time he hung off the side of the Burj Khalifa, but it’s still a vertigo-inducing scene nonetheless.

And aside from this mad stunt, you have the usual high-speed car chases, with Hunt and Grace racing through the streets of Rome in an absurdly tiny car.

If you’re looking for action scenes, you’ll find them easy-peasy. On that front, you’ll definitely want for nothing.

Performance-wise, everyone seems to be at their best, Cruise included. His character of Hunt is one who commands the screen every time he appears.

While charming, Hunt does take the situation seriously and he openly acknowledges the danger of letting “Entity” be controlled by anyone.

It’s a far cry from the super spy who used to do anything for his country, as he recognises the AI should be destroyed for humanity’s sake.

And honestly, given the US’ historical track record, one would be inclined to support Hunt going rogue and refusing to hand over the keys to his government.

While the events of the films are obviously fictional, the writers do raise an interesting point about the potential dangers of AI.

Already, in the real world, people see the potential harm that AI can pose to humanity; with artists and writers already facing the brunt of it.

One can only imagine the dangers a military and espionage AI would pose, especially in the hands of an unscrupulous power.

At one point in the film, Hunt says that no man deserves to be beholden to such power and the audience would certainly agree with him.

Given how these movies go, it’s likely Hunt will find a way to destroy the AI in the sequel, but the film does leave a lot of room for thought.

Quite surprising for a film which could have easily gone the route of a mindless action film, but perhaps it’s just a timely film fit for these uncertain times.

As of press time, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ is screening in cinemas nationwide.