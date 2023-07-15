Sabahan Benedict Yu proves he has brains and brawn as he takes the title, showcasing his charm in the world of beauty pageants.

PETALING JAYA: Why should beauty pageants remain the domain of solely women? The males of today are just as particular about their skin, hair and attire.

More men today, than at any other time in history, follow a skincare regimen, get the odd mani-pedi, workout for six-pack abs and dress to the nines.

So, a string of males strutting down a catwalk, looking suave and talking smart should not confuse but amuse you.

On June 27, Benedict Yu, a doctor from Kota Kinabalu did just that when he was crowned Mister National Universe 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Not only did the 28-year-old beat 21 other candidates for the title, he also clinched two others – “Mister Popular” and “Mister Flawless Skin”.

It’s quite the achievement for Yu and Malaysia as a whole! Who knew our humble country could churn out handsome hunks as well? Better luck next time, Singapore!

Yu joins the growing list of Sabahan men who have emerged as top dogs in beauty pageants. In 2019, Sabah-born Danial Hansen won the title of “Mister Tourism World” in Malta.

In 2022, Papar-born businessman Roger Hugo Amandus was among the top 16 in the “Mister International” event in the Philippines.

And just this year, Kota Kinabalu native, Jonathan Liaw, made it to the top 10 at the “Man of the World” pageant, also in the Philippines.

From these achievements, Sabah should be adding handsome studs to its list of exports, right next to palm oil and petroleum!

Jokes aside, FMT Lifestyle caught up with Yu upon his return to Kota Kinabalu recently after weeks spent abroad for the competition.

Yu was thrust into the spotlight after trying his luck in the national-level beauty pageant, “Bachelor of Malaysia” (BOM), which he won in 2020.

Why had he signed up? “Initially, I had just wanted to try something new,” he told FMT Lifestyle. “I was into bodybuilding, and BOM was open for registration then. So, I just signed right up.”

Yu has always been particular about fitness. After all, he was a former national state swimmer in his early teens.

“After I retired, I couldn’t just stay at home doing nothing, so I took up working out at the gym as a hobby of sorts,” he explained.

That said, these pageants were more than about striking a pose while flexing his muscles. Yu said that showcasing his personal talents was also key to winning.

“What was my talent? Speaking. Speaking was my talent,” he laughed. It seems like his charisma carried the day for him, given how the judges ultimately favoured him.

As a winner of the BOM pageant, Yu could now enter the next level of international competitions. He was bursting with nervous excitement until the pandemic ruined all his plans.

“Because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, the competition had to be delayed. Thus, I had to wait for three years before the ‘Mister National Universe pageant’ was finally held,” he said.

The pageant meant weeks of photoshoots for all contestants, during which the judges would narrow down the perfect candidate for the title of Mister National Universe.

“It’s not just a matter of looking good, it’s also a question of how friendly and approachable you are,” he said.

One of his features which caught the eye of the judges in Thailand was his immaculate skin, which he attributed to his regular skincare routine.

“Every day, it’s daily cleansing for me,” he said, adding that he also eats a nutrient-rich diet which has contributed to good, healthy skin.

“It’s a lot more complicated than regular skincare. It actually takes a lot of work.” That work has clearly paid off dividends though, with hardly a blemish in sight.

Still, it was a surprise for Yu when he was announced as the winner, particularly since he feared he lacked the height to be seriously considered.

“I was just speechless. I never expected myself to win, being the shortest there! It was quite hard for me to believe it. Normally, pageants favour contestants with height! I guess I just did my best.

“Winning the pageant was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he conceded, “but also an exhausting one.”

Given that he’s back to medical work for now, how have things changed for him? “Well, some of my patients are now calling me ‘Mister National Universe’ instead of ‘Doctor’,” he jokingly grumbled.