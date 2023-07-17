This doggo once saved her human by sounding the alarm when a snake slithered into the house.

When artist Cheng Yen Pheng picked you a hungry stray pup six years ago, little did she know that the little canine would one day end up saving her life.

Cheng’s daughter named the pup Park. In Hakka, it simply means “white”, no doubt an easy name for a little girl to remember.

Grateful for being given a home and showered with love, Park grew up to be quite protective of Cheng and her family.

Once the dog raised the alarm when a snake entered the house. Cheng said she was about to enter the kitchen when Park jumped in front of her, barking at a pot on the ground.

Turns out a small cobra was hiding inside it. “If it weren’t for her, I’d probably have been bitten,” Cheng said, adding that the fire department was called soon after to catch the snake.

This pint-sized dog is also quite guarded by nature and prefers to make the first move when it comes to making friends.

“She doesn’t like it when people are too friendly from the get-go, so let her sniff and check you out first before petting her,” she told FMT Lifestyle.

That said, if Park growls at you after a good sniff, it’s best to back away slowly, avoid eye contact and just keep your distance.

But the serious, protective pup has a quirky side too – she likes rolling in the dirt when it’s hot outside, proudly strutting home, her white fur all black.

But she knows better than to venture inside the house, the scoldings she’s received in the past still ringing in her ears. Yet, this remains one of Park’s favourite pastimes.

When she isn’t covered in dirt, Park is allowed in. But only her – not the three other canines she shares her home with. But the main reason for this privilege is because Park kicks up a fuss if she’s not let in.

“If we leave her outside, she’ll either keep barking and asking to be let in, or scratch on our wooden door, which can get quite loud,” she said.

When it comes to dinnertime, the little lady likes to savour her food, preferring to eat her meal in small batches instead of wolfing it down like the other dogs. And she’ll let out a growl if the others so much as come close to her while she’s supping.

But despite her spunk, Park, like most other dogs, is terrified of fireworks and loud noises.

“Sometimes I feel sorry for her and the other dogs, as living in such a multiracial country like Malaysia means we always have a festival or occasion to bring out the fireworks,” Cheng said, adding that when kids or friends drop by, Park vanishes because of the noise they make.

Bedtime is the best time for Park for she’s allowed on the bed – at the foot of the bed to be precise – where she snuggles up for the night.

“I know it’s cliché, but we really treat Park as a part of our family. She’s like the elder of the house, since she’s about to be older than me in terms of dog years,” Cheng said, laughing.

This article was written by Toon Kit Yi @ FMT Lifestyle. Read more pet stories here.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected] Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.