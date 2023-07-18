With Malaysians producing over 365,000 tonnes of e-waste annually, this is a future problem that consumers need to think about today.

Electronic devices have become an integral part of everyday life. We navigate traffic with them, indulge in entertainment on them, and even use them to capture memories.

However, with the rapid advancement of technology comes a significant environmental challenge in the form of electronic waste.

E-waste refers to obsolete electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, game consoles, and their components. Malaysians alone produce over 365,000 tonnes of it annually, which amounts to more than 10kg of e-waste per person each year.

Like many other countries, Malaysia is grappling with the increasing volume of waste generated each year. Indeed, approximately 70% of toxic waste is from discarded electronics, which contain hazardous substances such as lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, and flame retardants.

These can pose a significant risk to human health and the environment owing to improper disposal in landfills and incinerators, leading to the release of toxins into the air, water and soil.

Collective action is needed at both individual and societal levels to address the e-waste epidemic. As such, it is imperative for Malaysians to be more conscious of the gadgets they own, and be aware of where they will be in the next 10 years.

Here are a few ways we can get ahead of this future problem: