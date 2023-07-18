Electronic devices have become an integral part of everyday life. We navigate traffic with them, indulge in entertainment on them, and even use them to capture memories.
However, with the rapid advancement of technology comes a significant environmental challenge in the form of electronic waste.
E-waste refers to obsolete electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, game consoles, and their components. Malaysians alone produce over 365,000 tonnes of it annually, which amounts to more than 10kg of e-waste per person each year.
Like many other countries, Malaysia is grappling with the increasing volume of waste generated each year. Indeed, approximately 70% of toxic waste is from discarded electronics, which contain hazardous substances such as lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, and flame retardants.
These can pose a significant risk to human health and the environment owing to improper disposal in landfills and incinerators, leading to the release of toxins into the air, water and soil.
Collective action is needed at both individual and societal levels to address the e-waste epidemic. As such, it is imperative for Malaysians to be more conscious of the gadgets they own, and be aware of where they will be in the next 10 years.
Here are a few ways we can get ahead of this future problem:
- Trade in: Several major brands offer convenient recycling options through their trade-in programmes, allowing you to exchange outdated equipment for gift cards or discounts on new purchases. Do hunt around to see if your digital brands offer such initiatives.
- Donate: If they still work, consider donating your electronic items to friends, charities, or community-outreach schemes. Many individuals or organisations can still benefit from the use of your old smartphone, computer, or television. By doing so, you not only prevent e-waste from ending up in landfills but also contribute to the wellbeing of others – a win-win situation.
- Set a limit: Control how many items you purchase by identifying your need for new gadgets. This encourages mindful consumption and maximises the use of existing devices, contributing to a more sustainable future.
- Choose wisely: Opt for products that bear the “environmentally friendly” seal on their packaging, signifying that their manufacturing processes involve recycled, or easily recycled, materials.