This bungalow-turned-restaurant on Jalan Raja Chulan serves a variety of Malay dishes at prices that are surprisingly low.

PETALING JAYA: Living in cosmopolitan Kuala Lumpur has its fair share of benefits, but also some inescapable downsides. For one, the closer you are to the city centre, the harder it is to find food that won’t gobble up your money.

However, if you’ve spent enough time in the capital city, you’ll know that there are little food havens hidden in plain sight. One of these pieces of heaven can be found on Jalan Raja Chulan, housed within an old, refurbished bungalow.

Welcome to Banglo 289. It’s quite impossible to miss from the main road, given that it’s a house sandwiched between two office towers. Just as noticeable is the large number of vehicles parked outside, as is the line of people waiting to make their orders.

On weekdays, Banglo 289 is the go-to for the legions of office workers taking their lunch breaks. On the weekends, it’s a hangout for families and friends.

What’s bringing everyone and his or her grandmother here, though? Well, Malaysians are always game for good food, doubly so if it’s affordable. At Banglo 289, you get both.

Open for breakfast and lunch, this place also provides patrons with a comfortable dining environment, perfect for gatherings of any size.

While indoor seating is available, most diners like to hang out in the shaded compound, where lush greenery keeps temperatures cool.

But no one’s coming here simply to enjoy the environment. They’re here also to enjoy the authentic Malay food, cooked and served out of a granny’s pot.

In the morning, Banglo 289 sells Kelantanese breakfast food cooked by elderly Malay aunties from the surrounding neighbourhood. It’s little surprise then that Kelantanese folk working in KL tend to flock here to get their fix of nasi kerabu and kuih akok, prepared in the most authentic of ways.

Lunchtime sees Banglo 289 switching things up, with traditional Malay dishes being served to customers the way it’s done in school canteens. You know the drill: line up, get your plate of piping hot rice, pick the dishes you want and pay for your meal at the counter.

The dishes are classic Malay kampung treats, not just from Kelantan but from all over Malaysia. Who needs to balik kampung to enjoy these when you can have them right here in KL?

So, what’s worth a place at your table? Well, for a sinfully sweet treat, you probably should start with the pisang goreng. These fritters are served with several choices of toppings, including butterscotch and caramel, as well as a sprinkling of mozzarella cheese.

It’s definitely a mouthful to stomach but if you have a sweet tooth, Banglo 289’s pisang goreng will certainly satisfy your needs.

Onward to the main course. Try out their Masak Lemak with duck, beef or lamb. This Negeri Sembilan dish is distinguished by its bright yellow spicy turmeric coconut gravy.

The Lamb Shank Masak Lemak is a delicacy, with the meat deliciously tender and oozing with juice.

Also worth trying out is the classic Ayam Masak Merah, featuring large chunks of chicken cooked in a spicy sambal.

Many Malaysians love the King of Fruits. If you are among them, do give the Tempoyak Patin Sungai a go. Sour and salty at the same time, the tempoyak also gives the fresh fish a certain nutty, durian taste that is hard to beat.

To spice up your food a little more, do have a nibble or two at the Ikan Masin Masak Timur, which are bits of spicy, salted fish.

These little treats are best eaten with rice. On their own, they can be a little hard to handle. The same goes for the Sambal Belacan and Sambal Air Masin.

When it’s time for dessert, treat yourself to Mango Sticky Rice. It’s a sweet treat worth sharing or gobbling up all by yourself.

Indeed, if you’re looking for delicious Malay cuisine made with fresh ingredients and sold at good prices, Banglo 289 is a must-visit. Your stomach and your wallet will thank you.

Banglo 289

289, Jalan Raja Chulan

Bukit Ceylon

50200 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 7am-4pm daily

Contact: 03-2022 2060