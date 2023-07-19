This AI chatbot is a real sponge, and users should be careful not to provide it with too much private information.

PARIS: More than 100 million people worldwide use ChatGPT, but not without risk to their personal data.

Indeed, this AI chatbot is a real sponge, and users should be careful not to provide it with too much private information.

ChatGPT collects various types of information as soon as you log in to the service.

First of all, it collects your account information, i.e. your name, contact details and bank details. But ChatGPT also has access to more technical data, such as your IP address, browser and location.

Finally, it collects everything you type, i.e. all your prompts. This is why you should be careful when using this tool, and avoid using personal information when entering requests.

In absolute terms, OpenAI, the publisher of ChatGPT, may process this information in order to “feed” and develop its service, as well as provide it to third parties, service providers and other affiliated companies.

Consequently, users should avoid sharing with ChatGPT any personal information, life stories, anecdotes or, more broadly, any personal information that could identify themselves or someone else.

Similarly, don’t submit personal or strictly private documents such as employment contracts, invoices or medical results to ChatGPT.

In this matter, ChatGPT seeks to reassure users, stating that the chatbot does not collect or store any personally identifiable data that you provide when using the model.

In fact, ChatGPT says that it has been designed to respect user confidentiality. The chatbot goes on to explain that interactions with ChatGPT are used to improve the model, but they are anonymized and removed of any personally identifiable information. Nevertheless, users would still be wise to exercise caution.