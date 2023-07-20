With Creative Factory, you can get your family portrait painted without having everyone present at the same venue.

PETALING JAYA: It’s great to belong to a large and loving family, except when your siblings have made their homes far away from one another and you’re trying to gather them at one place for a celebration and family portrait. This can be a logistical nightmare.

For many years, Kluang-born Nareshbabu Naidu, 33, longed to make a portrait of his family of seven, but his siblings were scattered in Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Singapore, and there would always be someone who wasn’t free for a gathering.

When the pandemic hit, the former private event planner found himself with a lot of free time and he used it to think of how he could get his family together for the portrait.

He finally decided to turn to digital techniques. Gathering old images of his family members, he used computer software to create a piece of art that had a depiction of everyone, even a brother who had died when he was one.

The unveiling of the finished portrait was a bittersweet moment, and the touching experience made Nareshbabu wonder if other families might also like their memories captured in such a manner.

This led him to founding The Creative Factory, a company producing artwork through a combination of traditional drawing techniques and modern digital technology.

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle recently, Nareshbabu said: “Most people think of oil paintings as something for the rich or the upper class. But I think as many people as possible should be able to have them. So we provide them at an accessible cost.

“I don’t really think of this company as just making paintings,” he, however, added. “We’re creating and preserving memories. I believe we are the first in the industry to offer such services.”

The artists at Creative Factory trace images using software and transfer them onto canvas. Each work then goes through strict quality control and checks before being presented to the customer.

Why these services over more traditional oil-painting methods? According to Nareshbabu, the advantages are many.

For one, it’s time-saving. Instead of having to go to a studio to pose for an artist, customers can just upload photos of themselves online. Creative Factory can edit a subject’s pose or clothing.

“Also, if there’s something wrong with part of the painting, or if you didn’t like how things turned out, previously you’d have to redo everything and start from scratch,” Nareshbabu said. “Here, we just undo and continue. And the quality and texture of the work will be the same as traditional paintings.”

Since its inception in 2020, Creative Factory has produced more than 25,000 paintings. Business tends to peak around festive seasons and occasions such as Mother’s and Father’s Day.

The Malaysia Book of Records recognises the company as the Fastest to Complete 15 Digital Oil Painting Portraits on Canvas. Many of its works have been presented to Malaysian leaders and celebrities including Khairy Jamaluddin, Tony Fernandes, Siti Nurhaliza, and Amber Chia.

Prices for paintings usually start at RM89 and can go up to RM4,000. They take between seven and 10 days to complete. The more people in the artwork, the longer it would take.

Nareshbabu said some people view Creative Factory as simply a printing service or a company that churns out paintings like an AI generator. He dismisses this as untrue, saying the company hires artists and editors who use techniques similar to those that traditional oil painters would use.

The only difference, he pointed out, is that their work is done both traditionally and digitally before being output upon canvas.

As for the future, Nareshbabu is thinking of expanding Creative Factory and might open outlets in shopping centres. The company is also looking for investors.

The business can sometimes be tough. Completing all orders on time is a major challenge, but knowing he’s helping people remember their loved ones spurs Nareshbabu on.

He remembers an experience involving a Malaysian singer who died of childbirth during the pandemic. Using his company’s services, he was able to make an image of her with her baby, and this was presented to her family.

“It was very touching,” he said. “We received a lot of positive comments about that. I think that’s one of the most valuable paintings we’ve done.

“It’s nice when we get feedback. We have stories from customers about how their loved ones couldn’t make it to their graduations or weddings, and so this is the next best thing. These really inspire us to keep going.”

Creative Factory can be contacted here. You can also follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.