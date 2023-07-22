While you may enjoy hanging out with some friends, they may not be the ideal travel mates.

PETALING JAYA: No man is an island, which is why everyone needs friends in their lives.

However, no matter how famously you get along with some of your mates, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll make great travel buddies.

Here, FMT Lifestyle breaks down some potential travel companions you should steer clear of, as much to preserve your own sanity as to preserve the friendship.

1. The control freak

It is common for any group of friends to have a Mr or Miss Control Freak, and you can bet that this very quality will be magnified tenfold when on a trip together.

The control freak must always have the final say on where you eat, stay or visit while on the trip. And if a differing view surfaces, be prepared for fireworks.

Here’s a tip: if you already find yourself rolling your eyes at this friend’s bossy nature, just opt out when a vacation with them is proposed and plan that solo trip you’re always dreaming of.

2. The habitual latecomer

Yes, the bane of every group of travellers – the latecomer. Easy going and carefree, this friend’s catchphrase is usually “Sorry I’m late.”

They might be fun to hang out with, but when there’s a blatant disregard for punctuality, it could cost you your plane flight.

Therefore, if it’s a must to include them on the trip, assign a roommate or travel buddy to make sure they turn up on time.

You can also issue an ultimatum: whoever’s not ready at the agreed time without a valid reason will be left behind. Be ready to follow this through to show them you mean business.

3. The cheapskate

The cheapskate will find any reason not to contribute to taxi fares or food bills, doing the disappearing act with amazing ease whenever money is mentioned.

They also often try to find the cheapest possible solution to any issue, even if it means eating at filthy roadside stalls rather than a decent restaurant. While being frugal is commendable, it isn’t worth having dysentery over.

To combat this, always keep a running tab on who paid for what and settle it as soon as possible. Remember to keep receipts too lest an argument break out on the total amount paid.

4. The diva

The direct opposite of the cheapskate, the diva prefers to enjoy ‘the finer things in life’ and can be your worst nightmare on a vacation.

Imagine having to deal with someone that’s always nit picking on every single detail, from how the hotel room doesn’t have a good view to how their shoes are ruined from walking on gravel.

The solution? If you’re not comfortable adhering to their preferences or don’t have the means to cater to their extravagant budget, leave them out of your plans completely.

5. The prolific photographer

In this digital age, it seems that everyone has a friend who lives entirely online and posts everything they eat or do on social media.

When the food comes, they’ll want to take a picture from every angle first before anyone digs in.

When they’re at a concert, they’ll record the performance almost in its entirety instead of simply watching it like everyone else.

While snapping pictures of your trip helps preserve memories of your time together, you don’t have to capture every single aspect of it on camera or video.

Therefore, remember to encourage this friend to put down the phone once in a while and see what’s in front of them with their own eyes instead of through a camera lens.