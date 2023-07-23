Don’t forget to pack these electronics so you never run out of battery, miss out on filming the fun, or have to give up on your favourite shows.

When packing your suitcase or backpack for a getaway, don’t forget to include these electronic essentials so you never run out of battery, miss your chance to film the fun, or be forced to give up on your favourite TV shows – whether your destination is a stone’s throw away or a long-distance journey!

A power bank (to keep you up and running)

Wherever you go on vacation, it’s a good idea to carry a power bank to keep you charged and connected, even if it’s just to take a selfie or share your photos on social media. This device fits easily in a pocket and is available in a range of capacities to suit everyone’s needs.

To power a smartphone, a 5,000 mAh backup battery will do just fine. Just make sure you choose a model with the right connections for your phone, and avoid low-cost models from unknown brands.

Wireless headphones (for relaxation anytime, any place)

To enjoy your music or watch a show on the move, don’t forget to pack your headphones, preferably a wireless model for greater freedom of movement. It’s advisable to select a model with noise reduction to help isolate you in your own private space.

When it comes to choice, there’s something for every taste and budget, from Apple AirPods to Bose QC Earbuds, not forgetting Huawei’s more affordable FreeBuds range.

A TV dongle or USB drive (to keep up with your favourite shows)

To make sure you don’t miss any of your favourite movies and television shows, it might be worth taking along a small TV dongle, which you can connect to the device at your accommodation.

You’ll be able to enjoy all your content in high resolution, provided, of course, you have access to a good Wi-Fi connection.

The most popular models are Google’s Chromecast and Roku. Alternatively, you can also pre-load films and television shows onto a USB or external hard drive!

A universal plug adapter (for charging devices overseas)

If you’re going overseas, be sure to check which type of plug is used if you don’t want to find yourself in a jam when it comes to charging your smartphone. While there are specific adapters for each type of socket, you can also get universal models that work absolutely anywhere in the world.

Plus, it probably works out cheaper to pick up just one adapter plug for all your current and future travels.

An action camera (to film the fun)

Fans of thrills and adventure will probably be keen to capture the fun in video form with an action camera. GoPro is the go-to and remains the market leader, with versatile products ranging from the Hero11 series to the most advanced Max model.

Whether you’re a fan of surfing, climbing, skydiving or skiing, you’ll be able to film all your exploits with these robust cameras. Plus, many models can now film in 360° for a spectacular 3D result!