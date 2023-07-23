Highlights this coming week include the indie flick ‘Emily the Criminal’, a Thai film about deaths in a small town, and a documentary on how to get a literal cult following.

Tomorrow, July 24

‘Dew Drop Diaries’ (series)

From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies in training love looking after children as they work towards earning their wings. A series for kids, lest this isn’t clear.

Wednesday, July 26

‘Emily the Criminal’ (film)

Saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market, a woman gets involved in credit card scams – and is soon pulled deep into the world of crime. Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”, “The White Lotus”) stars in this 2022 independent thriller.

Thursday, July 27

‘Happiness for Beginners’ (film)

Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the “Adventure of a Lifetime” with the hope of learning how to live, and love, again. Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes star in this comedy.

‘The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos’, season 5 (series)

An extraordinary discovery inspires two human princes and an elven assassin to team up on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands. An animated series.

‘The Murderer’ (film)

After a string of deaths in a small provincial town, a determined detective attempts to uncover the killer – and British expat Earl is the prime suspect. Bangkok-based UK actor James Laver stars in this Thai comedy thriller.

‘The Witcher’, season 3, volume 2 (series)

Destiny brought them together, but dangerous forces are trying to tear them apart. Geralt and Yennefer fight to keep Ciri safe as war brews on the Continent.

These final episodes will mark Henry Cavill’s final round as Geralt of Rivia, with what the show’s creator promises to be a “heroic sendoff”.

‘Today We’ll Talk About That Day’ (film)

In this prequel to “One Day We’ll Talk About That Day”, a seemingly happy family confronts the trauma of years past as a clash between generations threatens to separate them. An emotion-driven drama from Indonesia.

Friday, July 28

‘Captain Fall’ (series)

A wet-behind-the-ears yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for an international cartel who’s using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them.

This adult animated comedy features the voices of Jason Ritter, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Christopher Meloni and more.

‘D.P.’, season 2 (series)

A young private’s assignment to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality endured by enlistees during their compulsory calls of duty.

This season, after a shocking tragedy turns their lives upside down, Jun-ho and Ho-yeol return to capture more military deserters – only to face unexpected danger.

‘How to Become a Cult Leader’ (documentary)

A look inside a cult leader’s playbook for achieving unconditional love, endless devotion, and the power to control people’s minds, bodies and souls. This docuseries takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the rise of six famed flock leaders.

‘The Tailor’, season 2 (series)

In this Turkish drama, a famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée, but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

The new season sees Peyami facing new challenges as his friendship with Dimitri is tested, while Esvet spends more time at the house with Mustafa – and a new woman enters his life.

‘Unstoppable’ (film)

A former gangster resorts to his old ways after discovering that his wife has been abducted by a nefarious kidnapper. A Korean crime thriller.

Saturday, July 29

‘The Uncanny Counter’, season 2 (series)

This popular supernatural K-drama returns! Armed with new powers and fresh recruits, the Counters – who pose as workers in a noodle shop – continue their battle against the demons who feed on humans.