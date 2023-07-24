Mohammad Sharif has been serving customers nasi campur, straight out of his car in Subang Jaya for over a decade.

PETALING JAYA: Have you ever heard the saying, “When you love what you have, you have everything you need”? This uncle is the perfect living example of that sentiment.

Meet Mohammad Sharif, 75, an ingenious but humble cook, who has been selling an array of traditional Malay food, straight from his car parked near Wisma Consplant in Subang Jaya for the past 11 years.

With over 20 dishes on offer, from ayam goreng and kari ikan to kangkung, and tempeh goreng, his setup may be more suited to a food-truck, but it’s actually an old Proton car that has been his trusty companion all this while.

Around 11.00am, Sharif begins carefully placing containers of food throughout every inch of the car, from seats to booth to the car’s footwell and even its bonnet.

By lunchtime, a steady stream of customers has flocked to his car, forming a line that often wraps around the vehicle. This bustling activity continues until nearly 2.00pm, keeping Sharif on his feet for over three hours.

FMT Lifestyle spoke to some of his regular customers recently, many of whom said that Sharif’s Malay food, besides being delicious, was affordable and authentic, the main reasons they kept them coming back for more.

And indeed, his prices are incredibly reasonable – a plate of chicken, vegetables, and rice goes for only RM5 – essentially another Menu Rahmah.

When asked why he preferred to price his food this way, Sharif gave a rather wholesome response: “I have been here for so many years, and many of my customers have become like my own children. They affectionately call me ‘abah’ or ‘atuk’, so as long as I earn a bit of money for myself, when they’re happy, I’m happy.”

In fact, during the few hours FMT Lifestyle spent there, it was evident just how caring and compassionate Sharif is. He flashes a smile for every customer, receiving their payment with a bow. He even engages in small talk with the regulars.

And, this compassion and appreciation for each other goes both ways. “Some of my customers are so kind that they won’t even take the change after paying for their food,” he said.

Before settling into his current spot, Sharif used to sell his food at a canteen nearby. However, when the canteen relocated to a spot too far away for him to commute to on a daily basis, he decided to transform his car into his very own mobile stall – a move that has proven incredibly successful.

Though he’s been cooking and selling his food for more than a decade, it was only recently that he gained fame on TikTok, thanks to a video uploaded by a fellow citizen.

In fact, he was surprised to discover his newfound popularity, and with a chuckle, he admitted: “This past week, I’ve been seeing many new faces after the video went viral.”

The authentic taste and affordability of his dishes have won him a legion of loyal customers over the years, and he even receives special orders during festivals, catering to hundreds of people.

And where did he acquire these cooking skills? He said cooking runs in his blood. “When I was a child, my father was also selling food back in Johor. That’s how I learnt to cook all these dishes.”

These days he cooks alone as his wife is no longer around. He’s up at 7.00am every day and whips up over 20 dishes for his customers.

However, unlike many aspiring entrepreneurs who strive to expand, Sharif is content with his humble setup. “I am not interested in opening a stall or restaurant. I began my journey here, and if I can also conclude it here, that would be my wish,” he said with a smile.

Wisma Consplant 1

2, Jalan Kemajuan Subang

SS 16, 47500 Subang Jaya

Selangor

Business hours: 11:30am – 1:30pm