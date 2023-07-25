Since merging last year, CelcomDigi has become a key player in pioneering the 4G/5G realm, and strives to enhance its customer experience.

Recently, CelcomDigi’s combined network was recognised as the fastest and widest network in Malaysia.

The merged network topped 12 awards in 11 Opensignal categories, including a shared first place for the ‘5G Upload Speed’ category.

This achievement confirms its place as the most awarded mobile network in the market and shows its commitment to providing customers with a better and faster network.

Head over to Opensignal’s website to find out more.

Enhanced service and capacity

With combined strength, CelcomDigi’s win is in line with its ongoing efforts to provide customers with the best experience in terms of download and upload speed, as well as online gaming and video streaming.

To further improve its service quality and internet experience, CelcomDigi is in the midst of integrating and modernising its two networks to build one robust and more advanced digital network across 18,000 sites in Malaysia.

When the integration and modernisation initiative is completed, the new network will significantly elevate customers’ quality of experience, improving CelcomDigi’s reach from 96% to 98% in populated areas across Malaysia.

Moving forward with efficient connectivity

With the optimisation of sites, CelcomDigi is able to achieve a higher spectrum and much better indoor coverage. In other words, customers can now enjoy a more efficient network experience and higher internet connectivity speed at any corner of their home.

CelcomDigi also aims to provide its customers with seamless access to the internet on multiple digital devices simultaneously.

Customers can now enjoy an improved streaming or gaming experience with increased service coverage from three bars and above in rural and urban areas. Internet speed and service are no longer a hassle for both Celcom and Digi users.

Fast and stable internet access will enable customers to fully embrace their digital lifestyles and carry out daily activities online, whether for entertainment, games or education, without interruption.

5G Prepaid and Postpaid plans

CelcomDigi offers attractive and affordable Prepaid and Postpaid plans, 5G device bundles and ultra-fast home fibre plans to provide customers with a robust 5G internet experience.

In fact, customers can now purchase 5G Prepaid and Postpaid plans with 10 times faster internet speed. CelcomDigi’s 5G plans are also flexible, allowing customers to add on a wide range of 5G Booster selections that will suit their internet needs.

Celcom and Digi users travelling abroad can easily enjoy 5G services in more than 32 countries. All they need to do is activate the roaming pass through their Celcom Life or MyDigi app respectively.

If you’re looking for an upgrade to a 5G device, CelcomDigi has got you covered. Whether it is entry or advanced-level 5G devices, CelcomDigi offers a wide range for you to begin your 5G experience.

Families looking to enjoy high-speed internet connectivity may consider CelcomDigi’s fibre plans, ranging from 300Mbps to 1Gbps. This offer comes with free installation, a WiFi 6 Router and an easy exchange process.

Every CelcomDigi Fibre plan promises fast and stable internet speed, as well as unlimited usage so customers can enjoy uninterrupted internet connection.

As the 5G network continues to expand across the country, CelcomDigi will offer a wide range of products and services, along with savings and a great network experience for its customers.

For more information on CelcomDigi, browse Celcom and Digi’s websites.

This article originally appeared in Berita Harian with rights to be republished on Free Malaysia Today.