While forceful eye movements in your child can be concerning, here’s how worried you should be and what can be done.

One of the most common complaints a paediatrician hears from parents is that their toddler is blinking too hard, rapidly, or excessively.

These forceful eye movements are, understandably, a cause for concern for mums and dads. But how much should they truly be worried?

Overblinking in toddlers could be due to the following:

allergies or infection of the eyes/eyelids;

dry and strained eyes;

boredom, anxiety or fear;

muscle spasms;

inward-growing eyelashes;

short-sightedness; and/or

medical conditions.

In short, it could be caused by something trivial or serious. It’s important for mums and dads not to scold or nag their children if they observe them blinking excessively, as oftentimes, it is something beyond the child’s control and needs to be addressed.

Notably, medical conditions are highly uncommon, which should come as a great relief to parents.

Here an overview of each of the above:

1. Allergies or infection

Your child might be allergic to triggers such as dust, pet dander, pollen and dust mites. Allergies or an infection will primarily affect the whites of the eye. Symptoms include:

redness of the eyes;

teariness;

puffy, swollen eyelids;

lumps or bumps on the eyelid;

yellow discharge, and/or

yellow crust along the eyelids.

Infections are usually caused by viruses, though these usually resolve themselves without antibiotics within one to two weeks.

Here are some measures you can take:

Ensure your child’s hands are clean.

Use saline drops to cleanse your child’s eyes.

Administer antihistamines to reduce itching and redness.

If you notice the condition worsening after three days, it is best to consult your doctor.

2. Dry or strained eyes

Does your child blink a lot when watching television or using devices? This usually happens after a prolonged period of staring at a screen.

To counter this:

Limit daily screen time, for example to an hour a day for toddlers.

Remove the device completely.

Set an example by limiting or stopping the use of your own devices.

Spend time with your child and keep them preoccupied with fun activities as a family.

Set rules such as no devices at the dining table or in the bedroom.

3. Boredom, anxiety or fear

It might seem strange, but feelings such as boredom and anxiety can be linked to hard blinking. It’s possible your child might be facing silent issues that manifest in his or her eye movement.

What you can do:

Take some time to talk to your child and encourage them to share what’s on their mind.

Let them know you are always there to help and support them, and that they should not hesitate to be open and honest with you.

Reward your child, but not excessively, when he or she is able to confide openly in you.

Help your child to relax and/or be entertained by doing some fun activities together as a family.

4. Muscle spasms

Also known as tics, these muscle movements are involuntary and usually result in sudden and jerky bodily motions. Apart from blinking, tics may be accompanied by coughing, grunting, the clicking of fingers, and/or head-banging movements.

It is important to note that just because your child blinks hard, it doesn’t mean he or she has tics, the causes of which are unknown.

In most cases, tics happen in kids below age six, are temporary, and usually go away as your child grows older. Parents are advised to seek medical advice if their child’s spasms persist for more than one year.

5. Inward-growing eyelashes

This condition happens when eyelashes grow in the wrong direction or there is an abnormality in the eyelid, causing discomfort.

Do not attempt to rectify this yourself; instead, consult an eye doctor who will know how best to administer treatment.

6. Short-sightedness

Your child could be blinking excessively as he or she is having trouble seeing things that are far away. If you suspect short-sightedness to be a cause, do bring your young one to an eye doctor or optometrist.

Limiting screen time, allowing more natural sunlight into the home, and cultivating a healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals can also help your child’s vision.

7. Medical conditions

Conditions such as Tourette’s syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder could lead to your child’s abnormal eye movements.

Your paediatrician should be able to refer you to a child psychologist or psychiatrist if he or she suspects this to be the case.

This article was written by DOC2US, a mobile application that allows you to talk to a doctor or any healthcare professionals via text chat at any time and from anywhere.