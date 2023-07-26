Hungry? Check out these small businesses that were affected by the cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival on Saturday.

PETALING JAYA: It’s been four days since the cancellation of Good Vibes Festival 2023, which left some 22 food vendors disappointed and worried about the future of their businesses.

For many of these small enterprises, it could take weeks, even months, to recover their losses. After all, most – if not all – of them had invested at least RM10,000 to prepare for this highly anticipated three-day event, expecting fruitful returns.

To supplement yesterday’s list, here are another 11 homegrown F&B brands that have been left high and dry by the cancellation of GVF2023, who could use some love and support from foodies everywhere.

1. Chez_will.i.am

Chef William, who goes by the handle Chez_will.i.am, has been especially burdened as he does not have a physical store, unlike most of the other food vendors.

“To take part in the Good Vibes Festival as a food vendor is a group project for me and my colleagues… all our expectations to have fun and experience what it’s like to be part of a music festival have crumbled. Now we are suffering heavy losses,” he wrote on social media.

Luckily, others have come in support of the good chef, and you can, too. Join them tonight (July 26) at Port Commune in Section 51, Petaling Jaya, for an all-you-can-eat party, as FMT Lifestyle’s content contributor Set The Tables shared on Instagram.

Enjoy a free flow of Chef William’s chicken wings, currywurst and wedges, plus drinks, all for just RM50!

Click here for more information.

2. JoshiJosh Catering

Established in 2010, JoshiJosh Enterprise is an events and catering company based in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

They cater for all occasions, providing packed meals, buffets for weddings, and a wide range of halal-certified and plant-based menu options, including sandwiches, buns, cakes, tarts, and nasi lemak.

“We have some really big 2kg food packs to clear, and for smaller families to enjoy this beautiful product, our team has repackaged (our nuggets) into smaller packs of 400g,” they wrote on social media on Monday.

“We hope you will experience a new appreciation for plant-based food, too, and may God bless you for helping us and the other vendors overcome this situation.”

Order via WhatsApp and check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

3. Cheezuto

Cheezuto, as their name may suggest, specialises in crafting all things cheesy.

Their perfectly buttered and toasted Japanese milk bread – paired with an array of delicious secret sauces (including rainbow, imagine!) and their signature stretchy cheese – offers a delightful ooey-gooey experience.

With a focus on fun flavours, they masterfully mix and melt cheese in both sweet and savoury options, making this a must-try… if only for the sake of capturing the stringy goodness in photos!

With locations across the Klang Valley, Johor, Penang and Melaka, there’s no reason not to check them out.

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram, too.

4. Beard Brothers BBQ

Authentic American barbecue in Petaling Jaya? Sign us up! To fulfil your meat cravings, check out this establishment that has been serving halal BBQ since 2013.

From smoked beef brisket and ribs to pulled lamb and roast chicken, these guys are certainly giving those in the West a run for their money!

“We would like to serve food to hungry people, that’s all we want to do,” they said in a video posted on Instagram in the wake of the cancellation.

“Don’t bring over your agendas,” they asked of performers; “people just want to make a living.”

Help them do this by heading over to their restaurant in Tropicana Avenue for a memorable gastronomic experience over platters with names such as the Triple Threat and Relationsheep.

For more info, check out Beard Brothers BBQ’s website as well as Facebook profile.

5. Big Boss HSP

Big Boss HSP is the first outlet in Malaysia to serve Halal Snack Packs, a concept brought over to our shores from Down Under. “Halal snack packs?” you exclaim. “What’s that?!”

Let’s hear it from the proprietors themselves, who write: “Among the memories we brought home with us (from Australia) was this supper snack borne from convenience – both hearty and sinful: doner kebab meat (chicken/beef/lamb) + steaming hot fries + sauces of your choice!”

On a less enthusiastic note, Big Boss HSP shared on Instagram that the cancellation of Good Vibes had resulted in “a huge amount of stock which will be thrown as food waste. Please support us vendors by coming to our outlets to minimise our losses made from the event”.

So what are you waiting for? Visit their outlet on Jalan Tun HS Lee in Kuala Lumpur today to partake of this snack/full-fledged meal.

Stay updated with all their latest menu offerings on Facebook.

6. Superfine.KL [NON-HALAL]

Looking for a chic and cozy café that’s perfect for your next brunch outing? Don’t miss out on Superfine.KL’s menu that includes buttermilk pancakes, tacos, Nashville hot fried chicken, coffee, cake, and so much more.

They have a good variety of plant-based options, too.

In the wake of the festival cancellation, the proprietors shared that they were “left grappling with the harsh reality of lost opportunities and the financial strain of carrying excess inventory”.

Thankfully, Malaysians of all stripes came the next day to check out their Shrimp Po’ Boy Sandwich and bread rolls, leaving them facing an “unprecedented crowd”, as they wrote on Instagram.

Nevertheless, this shouldn’t stop you from dropping by Seventeen Mall in Section 17, Petaling Jaya to try their offerings for yourself.

Learn more via their Facebook profile or place an order online.

7. Fifbites

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you have to check out Fifbites. Located in Shah Alam, the owners of this establishment – which serves the best churros in town – are among those who have voiced their disappointment over Saturday’s turn of events.

“We are genuinely saddened that we couldn’t serve you at #GoodvibesFest2023 but you can always support us and drop by our outlet at @eighteenfourstudio to try out our churros,” they wrote on social media.

“We also available on Grabfood, Foodpanda & ShopeeFood. You can directly order at 018-211 2107, and we are available to deliver within the Klang Valley area.”

In addition, don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Instagram to get your sweet fix.

8. flaaah

flaaah, with its catchy Instagram handle @flaahflaahflaah, celebrates – you guessed it – all things flour!

Stop by for all your breakfast and bakery needs, as they have everything from sourdough croissants and buttery brioches to tarts and savoury focaccia. The best part is, these are all made in-house, so it’s freshness, guaranteed.

In a classy move that demonstrates how fellow vendors are looking out for one another, flaaah, alongside myBurgerLab, helped Penang’s Dream Burger sell its remaining food in the wake of the festival cancellation.

To learn more, visit flaaah’s website and check them out on Facebook, too.

9. Cheese Station

This pop-up stall was presented by Cowboys Barbecue & Grill, formerly Cowboys Food Truck – another halal BBQ joint carving up the finest steaks and ribs that fall right off the bone.

Boasting offerings that are “Texas-inspired” with a “Malaysian twist”, Cowboys’ bestsellers include their Smoked Beef Brisket and Signature Chicken Wings, served with homemade sauces.

Not much else is known about what they would’ve served at Good Vibes, but one can only imagine it has something to do with cheese.

Check out Cowboys’ website, and salivate over their offerings on Facebook and Instagram.

10 & 11. Yoohoo Fries & Mor’Mantau

Alas, not much is known about these vendors, who most likely would have presented pop-up stalls at GVF2023.

From what FMT Lifestyle can tell, Yoohoo Fries is linked to Yoohoo Hot Dogs, in turn created by Yoohoo Fun Foods.

As for Mor’Mantau, with its tagline of “modern mantau madness”, it is likely to have served sweet and savoury variants of the Chinese steamed buns. They would surely have been yummy, the kind that would’ve kept you coming back for Mor’.