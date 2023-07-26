From boosting your brain to professional benefits, here are six reasons why people who are multilingual have advantages over those who are not.

In today’s world of advanced technology, having the ability to communicate in more than one language can be a real boon. Most Malaysians would have grown up in bi- or multilingual families, which grants them advantages over those who only speak one language.

Here are six reasons why you should learn a second language:

1. Boosts brain power

When learning a second language, your brain is rewired with a new, foreign system of rules, structures and lexis. Simply put, it has to cope with the uniqueness of the second language.

As you learn how to communicate in this new vernacular, you develop skills for problem solving and critical thinking, both of which will benefit you personally and professionally.

2. Helps your memory

Using a new language requires your brain to familiarise itself with rules and vocabulary, and remember these at all times. It’s no wonder people consider learning a second language a good workout for the brain!

Fun fact: studies have shown that those who are multilingual have a quicker response time when asked about directions, facts and figures.

3. Improves communication skills

Clearly, knowing more languages expands your communication skills as you would have more options with which to express yourself.

Also, those who are multilingual find it easier to identify and differentiate between accents and dialects, and have better listening and comprehension skills.

4. Creates cultural awareness

According to a study from Pennsylvania State University, people who are multilingual and proficient at slipping from one language system to another are more culturally aware, and are able to better adapt to values and viewpoints that are dissimilar to their own.

In short, learning a new language dramatically shapes the way you think and interact with native speakers.

5. Increases networking skills

Relevantly, familiarising yourself with another language makes you better able to relate to people from all walks of life.

You will be able to communicate more easily with those from different countries and cultures, allowing you to forge wider, and more deeply connected, personal and professional connections.

6. Provides better career choices

Demonstrating proficient language skills opens doors to international job opportunities. You’ll also be popular with employers, as the best kind of workers are those who can communicate with diverse clients and colleagues.

This article was originally written by Nurin Abdullah for jobstore.com, an online job site that specialises in providing jobseekers with the latest job opportunities by matching talented individuals with reputable companies in Malaysia. Find your dream job with over 40,000 job vacancies in Malaysia.