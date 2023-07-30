Stress and anxiety are an increasingly common part of life in this day and age, making people more open to self-help and personal exploration. Opportunities that improve emotional wellbeing and mental clarity are always welcome.

Clinical hypnosis is a popular tool, offering quick and effective solutions that are easy to learn. Techniques such as self-hypnosis can bring relief in less than five minutes to a whole host of issues such as insomnia, negative mindset, poor motivation, and stress.

It has the added bonus of restoring emotional equilibrium, boosting productivity and creative thinking, and leaving one feeling more cheerful and optimistic.

Some may think of hypnosis as a mysterious stage act, but clinical hypnosis operates on a completely different plane. It involves a deeply relaxed state of focus and concentration, during which the mind becomes more receptive to positive suggestions and change.

Contrary to common misconceptions, individuals who undergo clinical hypnosis remain fully aware and in control of their actions. The process connects them to their inner resources, and clients are active participants during the session.

Mastering your emotions

Emotional management is fundamental for a balanced and fulfilling life. Clinical hypnosis takes you into your subconscious mind, allowing you to explore root causes of emotional challenges, release unwanted tensions, and facilitate positive shifts in thinking.

People find that they start to regain control over their lives and choices. Many of the challenges that have haunted them such as anxiety, phobias and emotional trauma become things of the past.

Today, most clinical hypnotherapists teach their clients to use a technique called self- or auto-hypnosis to manage their own emotions. The result is a sense of empowerment, a feeling of being back in the driver’s seat with the freedom to live the life you wish to lead.

Personal effectiveness and optimism

Exploring one’s inner resources provides a catalyst for motivation, confidence and resilience. Clinical hypnosis uses suggestions to channel the way you feel and think into a powerful impetus, so you are able to harness your inner resources and make quick and accurate decisions.

Individuals can learn to remove self-doubt, imagine their personal successes, maintain their focus, and then harness these skills to take advantage of life’s opportunities. It is a game changer for those striving to achieve personal and professional growth.

In today’s fast-paced world, optimism and positive thinking help one to stay healthy and resilient. Just five minutes of clinical hypnosis a day can metabolise stress, help you see things clearly, and nudge you towards a more optimistic outlook even in the face of adversity.

The process helps you rewire negative thought patterns to cope better with challenges at home and in the workplace.

Success stories

For many, the experience of clinical hypnosis is profound, leaving them feeling rejuvenated after just one session. The best part is, once your brain has learnt how to relax, it never forgets the experience. People often share stories about using the techniques years later during stressful times.

All in all, clinical hypnosis continues to gain recognition as a valuable therapeutic tool across the globe. Research shows that it can help with pain management, in the treatment of depression and anxiety, and even to improve fertility and conception through IVF programmes.

Of course, it is always essential to consult qualified professionals. As the journey of unlocking the mind’s potential unfolds, one thing remains certain: clinical hypnosis is here to stay, offering a ray of hope and a path to a more purposeful and fulfilling life.

Sheila Menon is the Principal of the London College of Clinical Hypnosis (LCCH) in Asia and Australia, and the CEO of the LSCCH Therapy Centre.