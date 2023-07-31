Safety concerns, lack of infrastructure, and domestic responsibilities are among factors behind the so-called ‘cycling gender gap’.

Whether in France, the United Kingdom, Spain or Japan, the observation remains the same: women are spending less time on the saddle than men.

This highly specific form of inequality has been dubbed the “cycling gender gap”, and the American fitness app Strava is taking a particular interest in this issue.

In 2019, it estimated that women in the UK are 12% less likely to cycle for their daily commute than men, with the global average standing at 6.7%

A new survey reveals that, almost five years later, the cycling gender gap is as present as ever. Carried out among 3,000 users of the app, it reveals that women in the UK spend half as much time (54%) cycling as men, just as they do in France (54%).

In Spain, women spend 62% less time cycling than men, and this rises to 64% in Japan, “Cosmopolitan” reports.

The main obstacles cited by female respondents concern safety. These include the lack of lighting on cycle paths at night, and the fear of street harassment.

Notably, more than a third of participants said they would feel more comfortable cycling with other women.

A separate study, based on Strava outdoor cycling data from 61 cities in the United States, UK, Italy and the Benelux region, looked at factors behind the cycling gender gap.

Published in April in the journal “EPJ Data Science”, the study examined the factors that might explain why women might be less likely to cycle.

In particular, it identified the possibility that “women are more-risk averse, which would result in a lower cycling rate than men in environments perceived as risky”.

The research suggested, for example, that city centres with large low-speed zones, flatter routes, and fewer “blind” intersections or three-way crossings could lead to more balanced rates of bicycle use between men and women.

Although not specifically mentioned, the study’s authors also drew attention to the everyday responsibilities that can influence commuting habits, such as “frequent ‘trip chaining’ by women due to childcare and other errands.”

“Assuming that the determinants of the gender cycling gap are similar across regular and occasional cyclists, our study suggests that enhancing the quality of the dedicated cycling infrastructure may be a way to make urban environments more accessible for women, thereby making urban transport more sustainable for everyone,” the researchers wrote.

“While street safety and urban design are undoubtedly important ingredients, there is no universal, simple fix for getting rid of the gender gap in cycling towards more sustainable mobility.

“It remains a complex societal issue that needs to be tackled from multiple angles,” they concluded.