This beautiful golden retriever, who was the star of a TV series on Astro Vinmeen, passed away at age 11 yesterday.

PETALING JAYA: Yesterday, a special golden retriever named Foxxy made it to the Rainbow Bridge – a beautiful, serene and otherworldly place that some pet owners believe their beloved pets end up in. Here, they will wait for the day they are reunited with their humans again.

In an Instagram post, Foxxy’s furparent, Hiridas Suberminam was quoted as saying: “Appa will you so much ya, Foxxy. Rest well, my son. I will love you forever.”

He added: “Good night, my son, Foxxy. Rest well. Remember, appa will always be thinking about you. I miss you, my baby boy. Today is the very first night I didn’t get to touch, hug and kiss you before I sleep. This will be very hard for me. I will love you and miss you forever, Foxxy Boy.”

Foxxy was a good-looking canine who starred in “Ramarajan”, a Tamil series on Astro Vinmeen and shared a close relationship with Hiridas, who even has a tattoo of Foxxy on his arm. At the time of his passing, Foxxy was 11 years old.

To celebrate the life of this beautiful companion, FMT Lifestyle is republishing this story on his life and adventures. The following was first published on Nov 17, 2021.

Meet Foxxy, the foxy star of the ‘Ramarajan’ TV series

With his beautiful golden mane and deep, soulful eyes, Foxxy has his fair share of fans. This handsome golden retriever is no stranger to showbiz: he’s the star of “Ramarajan”, a Tamil series on Astro Vinmeen.

“I got Foxxy from a home breeder in 2012,” his human, Hiridas Suberminam, shared with FMT Lifestyle. “He reminded me a lot of a fox when he was a puppy, hence his name.

“I find him very unique because of the V-shaped curls under his neck.”

Hiridas – who recently opened PawPool by The Pet Masters, the first swimming pool for dogs in Klang – said Foxxy gets along well with other dogs and with his canine siblings at home.

Indeed, FMT Lifestyle received a very warm welcome from the friendly Foxxy, who greeted the team with tail a-wagging and sniffs aplenty. He even sat patiently when his photos were taken, clearly knowing the drill.

“He is used to having his photos taken and I find him very photogenic,” Hiridas said affectionately.

Foxxy enjoys going for walks without a leash, and when it comes to food, the congenial canine loves eating apples and, curiously, ice cubes.

“He also loves going for car rides, and I try to take him whenever I’m free,” Hiridas added.

Hiridas described his four-legged friend as an obedient and calm-natured dog – traits that came in handy when Foxxy was filming “Ramarajan”. It is definitely not an easy thing to do for any human, let alone a canine.

Produced by Jhangri Production House, the series revolves around the adventures of a man named Ramarajan who, after getting attacked, finds his soul in the body of a dog. No prizes for guessing the role played by Foxxy!

Hiridas revealed that although Foxxy was stressed during the initial days of filming, he quickly acclimatised and learnt what was expected of him.

Hiridas recalled one memorable moment on the set. “During a break between scenes, Foxxy and I fell asleep together. The film crew took a photo of us and shared it with the rest of the team,” he laughed.

This is certainly a reflection of the close relationship he shares with Foxxy. In fact, Hiridas even has a tattoo of Foxxy on his arm.

The bond between them is clearly mutual: Foxxy experiences separation anxiety if he is away from his beloved human for more than two days.

It is, therefore, unsurprising that Foxxy sleeps with his human family at night, alongside the rest of his canine siblings.

Hiridas has described Foxxy as being “his whole world” in an Instagram post. “I have a special relationship with Foxxy and he is my everything,” he concluded.