This cosy new arts space in Kota Damansara encourages people to embrace the beauty of greenery.

PETALING JAYA: Architect Grace Chang has always had a fondness for all things green and growing. There was something about tending to a plant, and watching it grow and blossom, that truly brought out the best in her.

The busy nature of her job, as well as caring for two children, however, meant she couldn’t devote as much time to gardening as she would have liked. For many years, nurturing plants was simply a side activity…until the pandemic arrived in 2020.

With less to do, Chang engaged in what she called ‘plant art’ – growing and tending to potted plants, which she would present in beautiful and aesthetic forms.

“The MCO meant I had to stop everything. So this gave me the time to just sit down, and do my plant art. And I kept making and making them. In the end, I had so many, there was no more space for them at home!” laughed Chang, during a recent interview with FMT Lifestyle.

As luck would have it, an opportunity soon arose for Chang’s plant art to sprout. The tenant of a space beneath her husband Roy Ng’s art gallery, Artas Galeri in Kota Damansara, was moving out.

So, Chang moved in this year and started up studio 3sixone, an ‘urban green room’ devoted to art and plants.

Stepping into studio 3sixone is like entering a lush indoor garden, with verdant blossoms greeting you almost everywhere you turn.

Nestled amongst all this botanical beauty is a tasteful selection of aesthetic trimmings: this includes framed paintings, tags with inspirational sayings and vibrant artwork, which all nicely complement the natural splendour of the plants here.

According to Chang, the presence of studio 3sixone meant the entire building was now dedicated to art, as her husband’s gallery took up the two floors above.

“You can go upstairs to Artas Galeri first, for all the big artworks and paintings. Then when you’re done, you can come down here to chill, enjoy smaller artworks and a more relaxing vibe. I like to think there’s a bit more of a feminine energy here too,” Chang said.

She is currently running the studio full-time as she takes a short break from her architecture practice. According to her, the lush tranquillity of the studio was a good reminder to sometimes stop and smell the roses…or whatever plant happened to be nearby.

“Before all this, there were times when it was so stressful, I couldn’t sleep. This has been a good call for me to slow things down for a while,” she said.

Her studio currently houses over 100 plants: Chang has lost count of the exact number, as she keeps bringing new ones in. Enthusiasts can look out for caladiums, lithops, echeveria and mountain roses among the many varieties of flora here. Keep an eye out for small bonsai!

All the plants here are for sale, at prices ranging from RM80 to RM400. Chang, however, envisions studio 3sixone as more than just a place to sell plants. She hopes it can serve as an Eden for nature lovers, who can meet here frequently to share experiences and trade tips on horticultural care.

She also has plans to host gatherings here, as well as conduct workshops on plant maintenance, creating terrariums, and how to use plants to create bouquets and gifts.

Of course, plants are not the venue’s only focus: the studio aims to showcase all kinds of art, including paintings, ceramics, and handmade figurines.

“For plant lovers, I think this is a great place for all of us who share the same hobby. It will also be nice to use this place to show people how to better incorporate greens into their everyday lives,” commented Chang.

Her tips for budding plant enthusiasts? Start with a succulent, as most are hardy and need minimal attention. Many types only need to be watered once a week.

Chang said she hoped more people would develop an appreciation for plants. While most knew how plants provide oxygen and shade, she said, there were also other benefits for keeping your life rooted in a healthy shade of green.

“You can put plants in any of your rooms to make them cosier and more healthful. Plants promote calmness and train your patience. They are a great way to help you destress, and some plants are great at absorbing toxins from the air,” said Chang.

“By taking care of plants, you take care of yourself too. Because helping them grow means being attentive to their needs and showing them love. And by showing love, most of the time, you end up receiving love as well.”

studio3sixone

36-1, Jalan PJU 5/20D

Kota Damansara

47810 Petaling Jaya

Selangor

Also follow them on Instagram.