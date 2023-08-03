While the pandemic has caused most firms to be understanding about non-employment, you should be able to explain such periods clearly, confidently and fluently.

During a job interview, one question that could be asked by your prospective employer is: “Can you walk me through your resumé?”

It’s easy enough to explain why you moved from one job to the next, but it could be a little trickier trying to explain those large gaps on your CV during which time you were unemployed.

Since the pandemic, many companies have been more understanding about such breaks. Nevertheless, you should be ready to explain them clearly, confidently and fluently.

Owning your job path helps you paint an overall better impression of yourself, while allowing the recruiter and hiring manager to look at the bigger picture.

Here are five common reasons for resumé gaps, and some examples of how to confidently explain them during an interview.

1. Parents who stayed at home

If you took time off from work to raise children, perhaps explain how you used that time to gain skills, information, or experience relevant to the job.

For example, did you help at your children’s school, such as by organising events or raising money? You could tell the interviewer: “I took some time off to care for my children, but I was able to keep sharpening my skills by volunteering for their sports league.

“I set fundraising goals and helped the team meet them, so they could raise money for those in need.”

2. Loss of a loved one or caring for a sick relative

If you took time off to help a parent or other family member, you should be proud of your decision to spend that necessary time with them. Look at that event from the point of view of your prospective job:

“I took time off to help care for my dad. During this period, I used my communication skills with various healthcare providers and my organisational skills to set up meetings with his financial planner, brokers, and legal representation, which gave him peace of mind.

“Now, in this job, I want to continue utilising these problem-solving skills and my ability to stay calm under pressure.”

Here’s another example: “I spent time with my mother before she died. I was chosen as the executor of her estate because I am responsible, organised, and smart with money.

“Thanks to my skills, I was able to communicate well with multiple clients – utility companies, credit card companies, medical facilities, banks – and was able to close her estate efficiently and responsibly.

“I’m now looking for more opportunities to put my skills to use.”

3. Travelling the world

When you go back to work after taking some time off to travel, think about how you used that time to learn new things.

For example, you could talk about the subtleties of working with people from different cultures, and how living in other countries has given you a view of the world and workplace that most people don’t have.

To get a job in operations, you could talk about how well you plan trips, use spreadsheets to make budget decisions, and engage in critical thought to decide where to go next.

If you took the time to learn a second or third language, explain how speaking or writing fluently in those languages makes you a better candidate than those who don’t know more than one language.

4. Going back to school

You might have returned to school to get your masters or PhD. Explain how specific projects you worked on are directly related to the job, and how they, along with any past work experience, will make you an asset to the company.

So you have an MBA and want to work in business management. Have you worked for real businesses? List them on your resumé to discuss them with your prospective employer.

If you upskilled yourself by taking a course or getting a certification, explain how these new capabilities apply to the job and make you stand out from other candidates.

If you read certain books to better yourself – for example, by gaining leadership skills – talk about how you would use these newfound lessons in the workplace.

5. Terminated employment

It’s entirely likely you were part of a mass layoff that wasn’t linked to your performance. Tell your interviewer that this has turned out to be a blessing, as it allowed you to look for this new job you are applying for.

What if you were fired? It’s possible your ex-boss didn’t think you were good enough, or there were too many differences in opinion. Or, it could be simply because the job wasn’t what you were really looking for.

In these instances, it’s better to talk about what you’ve learnt and what you intend to do to ensure this next step is closer to what you truly want.

“I knew right away that the job wasn’t what it was said to be, but I was committed to the company, so I wanted to do my best. Ultimately, my skills in areas A, B and C weren’t used well enough to help the business, so we broke up on good terms.

“This gave me time to find the right job where I could add the most value based on what the business needs.”

Importantly, don’t discuss the negatives of why you left your old employment. Always try to present things in a good light and, crucially, don’t speak bad about anyone, as this would make you appear to blame others without taking responsibility.

This article was originally written by Anisa Aznan for jobstore.com, an online job site that specialises in providing jobseekers with the latest job opportunities by matching talented individuals with reputable companies in Malaysia. Find your dream job with over 40,000 job vacancies in Malaysia.