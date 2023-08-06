The local arthouse action flick starring, written and directed by Tan Chui Mui took home the Best Film and Best Screenplay awards.

KUCHING: Local filmmaker Tan Chui Mui’s 2021 film “Barbarian Invasion” was the big winner in the Asean International Film Festival and Awards (Aiffa) here on Friday.

The arthouse action flick took home the award for Best Film, beating six other contenders from Southeast Asia including “Before, Now & Then” from Indonesia; “Ginhawa” and “Kargo” from the Philippines; “First Journey” from Indonesia; as well as “Prebet Sapu” and “Duan Nago Bogho”, both from Malaysia.

The festival, held from Wednesday to Friday, celebrates Asean filmmakers and performers. This year, it received up to 120 film submissions from across the region.

Tan also clinched the Best Screenplay prize for “Barbarian Invasion”, which tells the story of Moon (played by Tan), a recent divorcee who tries to stage a comeback as an actress in an action flick while struggling with motherhood and her identity.

The movie, a Hong Kong and Malaysian joint venture, is produced by Da Huang Pictures. It also stars Bront Palarae, Pete Teo, James Lee and Mano Maniam.

“Barbarian Invasion” has previously travelled to various international film festivals, including in Shanghai, Rotterdam and Vancouver, to critical acclaim.

And on Thursday, it is set for public release in movie theatres in China, following premiere screenings in Shanghai and Beijing on July 30 and Aug 2, respectively.

Tan, 45, is currently attending the road tour in China, which will see her travelling to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Xi’an, Wuhan, Chengdu, and Chongqing in the next few weeks.