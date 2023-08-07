Exciting destinations, cheap flight tickets, terrific accommodation – if it sounds too good to be true, be careful: it probably is!

As travellers around the world continue to search for enticing destinations, affordable accommodations, and reasonably priced flights to go on vacation, internet-security experts have observed that fraudsters are stepping up their game to take advantage of unsuspecting users.

If you’re planning on going on a holiday soon, here are some tips to help you avoid scams and to have a hassle-free travel experience. Remember, if a deal looks too good to be true, it usually is!

Ticket scams

Experts have discovered numerous fraudulent websites claiming to offer cheap airline tickets. These well-crafted phishing pages often mimic popular airline services and ticket aggregators, with some even displaying real flight details by sending search requests to legitimate aggregators and presenting the received information.

But that’s where the authenticity ends: instead of delivering the promised tickets, these sites steal your money and exploit your personal information for malicious purposes. This may include selling your bank details and identifying information on the dark web.

Accommodation scams

The second most important step of any trip is accommodation, which makes it a prime area for fraudsters to exploit.

One common accommodation scam involves fake online listings for vacation rentals or apartments. Scammers create attractive listings on popular platforms, displaying appealing photos and offering low prices to entice travellers.

Once a booking is made and payment is sent, however, the accommodation turns out to be nonexistent.

Another type of scam targets hotel bookings. Cybercriminals may set up fake websites that mimic legitimate hotel-booking platforms.

These websites often prompt users to log in using their Facebook or Google credentials, which enables scammers to gain unauthorised access to the victims’ social media or email accounts.

This can lead to identity theft, unauthorised transactions, and other malicious activities.

Survey and giveaway scams

Scammers create deceptive websites or send emails claiming participants can earn a substantial reward, such as US$100, by completing a travel survey. These often prey on people’s desire for financial gain and their willingness to share their opinions.

Alas, these surveys are designed to collect personal information, such as names, addresses, phone numbers, and even financial details, under the guise of eligibility requirements or prize distribution.

Of course, the promised reward is never delivered, and the information provided is used for fraudulent purposes such as identity theft or unauthorised access to financial accounts.

On top of which, the survey usually ends with a request to share the site with friends so that they, too, can receive a prize – effectively using the victims as a means of spreading the scam further.

How to stay safe while planning a vacation

• Stick to reputable websites

Use trusted and well-known travel-booking platforms, as well as airline and hotel websites when making reservations. Be wary of suspicious or unfamiliar sites that offer unbelievably low prices or ask for too much personal information.

It’s also important not to feel pressured while booking a trip – instead, take your time and always be vigilant.

• Verify website authenticity

Before making any transactions or providing personal details, double-check the website URL for secure connections (look for “https” and a padlock icon).

Be cautious of websites with misspellings or unusual domain names, as these may indicate fraudulent activity.

• Read reviews and do research

Research the accommodations, airlines, or travel agencies you plan to use. Read reviews from reputable sources to get an idea of other travellers’ experiences and any potential red flags.

• Use security

A trusted online-security solution will protect you from known and unknown forms of scams, including travel phishing.