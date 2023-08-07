‘The Tales of 11 and ‘The Oracle of 11 celebrate Southeast Asian folklore in an illustrated project seeking backers on Kickstarter.

PETALING JAYA: Thanks to modern movies and media, whenever most people hear the word ‘mythology’, they think of ancient Greek or Norse stories.

Illustrator Ambi Sun, 32, thinks this is a shame, especially because Southeast Asia is a region overflowing with rich and fascinating folklore.

Eager to see more of its cultural heritage celebrated in the public sphere, Sun teamed up with her friend, writer and researcher Sha Roose, 36, for the ambitious project called the ‘The Tales of 11’ and ‘The Oracle of 11’.

‘The Tales of 11 is an illustrated anthology containing 44 captivating tales from every nation in Southeast Asia. ‘The Oracle of 11, on the other hand, is an oracle deck, which focuses on the moral lessons imparted through these tales.

“With these projects, we hope to preserve and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the region, and provide an opportunity for people from other parts of the world to learn about and appreciate the unique mythology of Southeast Asia,” Sun told FMT Lifestyle in a recent Zoom interview.

“Most of the folklore and myths have been passed down orally through generations and are an important part of the cultural identity of many Southeast Asian countries. By turning them into a book and oracle deck, we would like to ensure that they are not lost or forgotten over time.”

An Oracle deck is a divination tool which is similar to a Tarot deck, except it is more fluid in design, with its imagery, number of cards, and meaning depending entirely on the creator of the deck.

The ‘11 in the project’s title refers to the 11 nations of the Southeast Asian region.

Sha is a Kuala Lumpur-based creative living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, whose primary field is interior design and architecture.

Sun, on the other hand, is a Malaysian-born graphic designer and illustrator living in Melbourne, Australia. Her previous works include the ‘Oriens Animal Tarot’ deck and ‘A Little Rain Botanical Oracle’.

The two have also hired 11 guest artists, one from each Southeast Asian nation, to create additional items for their Kickstarter supporters. These include a metal bookmark, a set of eight postcards, and an altar cloth.

“Another goal of this project was to highlight Southeast Asian artists. We conducted interviews with them about what it was like living in their country, and what kind of folklore they had,” Sun said.

The guest artists are Kanz (Brunei), Penkuro (Cambodia), Umahyuma (Indonesia), Emily (Laos), Mvndeep (Malaysia), Kevin Hlaing (Myanmar), Shane Agir (The Philippines), Andrew Goh (Singapore), Pavii (Thailand), Lala Berekai (Timor Lorosa’e), and Camelia Pham (Vietnam).

Stories featured in ‘The Tales of 11 include “The Two Roosters” (Brunei), Puteri Saadong (Malaysia), “A Denied Mother” (the Philippines) and “Nai Prasop’s Mistake” (Thailand).

“We tried to pick stories that were unique, and that our readers would find interesting. We tried not to pick something that was so common that everyone knew it,” said Sun.

She added that when illustrating a story, she would seek to capture a moment from it that encompassed its message or meaning, and depict it for readers.

Sometimes, there were challenges: for example, Sun shared she was currently trying to depict a ‘banana demon’ for a story from Brunei. Finding the right references for its look wasn’t easy!

Her favourite story in the collection was ‘A Child of the Woods’, a Laotian tale about a girl who goes to live in the wilderness after becoming tired of society.

“As an introvert, I find this story deeply relatable,” Sun said with a laugh.

Sun and Sha have started a Kickstarter project to raise funds for their work. They have currently (3/8) reached AU$22,118 out of their AU$24,838 goal, with a deadline of Aug 11.

Should they cover all basic funding, the pair are aiming for additional, stretch goals, which might see 11 extra stories and guest artist illustrations added to the book and oracle deck.

Sun added that if all went well, “The Tales of 11” and “The Oracle of 11” should be ready for purchase by March or April next year. A portion of the project’s proceeds will be donated to charitable organisations WeCareJourney and the Rainforest Trust.

“I hope people who read the book start having more interest in history, and not just the popular stories. I hope it serves as a stepping stone to introduce your culture to others,” said Sun.

“As for the oracle deck, I hope people will see its illustrations and images, and realise the world is a big and fascinating place. We don’t need just Euro-centric perspectives when it comes to folklore. I hope this helps preserve our culture in a way that promotes longevity,” she added.

Find out more about the book and the deck at their website. Support the duo’s Kickstarter project here.