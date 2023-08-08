Highlights include an unscripted series where players have to survive an undead outbreak, and a Malaysian-made film about the communist insurgency.

Today, Aug 8

‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2’ (film)

Reunited with Lancelot for the first time since their tragic accident, Tristan must learn to conquer his inner demons in order to save his mother’s life. Don’t miss the conclusion to the feature-length anime, based on the mega-hit manga of the same name.

‘Zombieverse’ (series)

In Seoul, where a zombie virus outbreak has run amok, who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive? An immersive and distinctive mix of horror, suspense, and humour, this unscripted series promises a spine-tingling good time.

Tomorrow , Aug 9

‘Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop’ (documentary)

Theis series honours women’s crucial role in shaping this groundbreaking genre of music, layering fresh perspectives on the issues they rap about, and “reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the centre, from day one to present day”.

Thursday, Aug 10

‘Mech Cadets’ (series)

An underdog teen joins a group of young Cadets who’ve been chosen to bond with Robo Mechs from space and defend Earth against alien invaders. A series for kids and the young at heart.

Friday, Aug 11

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ (film)

Forced to leave their home, the Abbotts must venture out into a world of deadly creatures drawn to sound – and other threats they never expected. Don’t miss this follow-up to the acclaimed horror film directed by John Krasinski, who wrote and directed this one, too.

Starring Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, as well as future “Oppenheimer” star Cilian Murphy.

‘Down for Love’ (series)

A heartwarming quest for love, this feel-good reality show follows several people with Down Syndrome as they navigate the trials and triumphs of dating.

‘Heart of Stone’ (film)

An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable – and dangerous – weapon. Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan are among the stars of this new action thriller. (Stay tuned for FMT Lifestyle’s review soon!)

‘Kanang Anak Langkau: The Iban Warrior’ (film)

Tracing the exploits of the great Iban warrior sergeant Kanang Anak Langkau during the communist insurgency, this 2017 Malaysian-made film stars Langgi Datuk Kanang, Adi Putra and Adil Aziz. Based on a true story.

‘Who’s Your Daddy?’ (film)

A cash-strapped blogger and his harebrained uncle decide to donate sperm, and later try to romance a pregnant lady, both believing they are the father. A harebrained-sounding Malaysian-made comedy.

Saturday, Aug 12

‘Behind Your Touch’ (series)

In this thrilling K-drama, a psychic vet and a detective join forces to crack small-town cases – but their skills are tested when they unravel a chilling serial-killer mystery.