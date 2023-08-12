Interest in matters that affect all Malaysians and practical habits such as voting in elections can be cultivated at a young age.

Today, elections are taking place in Selangor, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan.

Politics matters to parents, who wish to see progress in the country so as to leave behind a better home for children. Every parent wants a nation run by strong rulers who are clean and fair, and who will give due respect to the women and children of the country.

What, then, are some of the proactive steps that can be taken by mums and dads to create this world we yearn for? Following up on yesterday’s article, here are five recommendations to help you foster more political engagement in your child.

1. Encourage voting

It’s proven: lifelong voting habits are formed during one’s childhood and teenage years. Plus, people who participate in three eligible elections in a row are more likely to become lifelong voters.

Whether your kids become routine voters or disinterested citizens can boil down to the lessons and habits you instil in them from young.

2. Be mindful

Equip yourself with knowledge about the political environment, and try your best to keep up with current affairs. It’s OK to show that adults are always learning, too.

Having open conversations with friends and family is a great way to exchange ideas and different perspectives. Alternatively, head to your local library for a read, or visit the many online sources available at your fingertips.

3. Support your kids

Once you are better informed, doing your part to mobilise the next generation becomes much easier. As with most things, seeds of interest regarding any topic can always be instilled from home.

Talk to young kids about the importance of elections, foster political literacy among them, and emphasise the impact voting will have on the things they care about. All the little and big ways will add up.

Remember, it is perfectly fine to not know it all. “I am not sure about that, let’s look it up together”, or “I don’t know, what do you think?” are good ways to engage and encourage conversations with your children.

4. Involve youths

Also think beyond infants and young children – what about youths who are already ready for the wider world? On their first steps into adulthood, many of them are now eligible to vote.

With these young voters being dubbed kingmakers and game changers, they are counted on to push for democratic reforms.

Sadly, studies have shown that many Malaysian youths are not really interested in politics. It’s significant to note, however, that despite this, a 2021 youth survey showed that while more than two-thirds of youths responded that they were disinterested in politics, many were interested in volunteerism and community-building initiatives.

This is telling: politics and policies may feel distant and irrelevant, but if youths are interested in making a difference, parents can help them understand that serving communities and politics go hand in hand.

5. Be a good role model

Whether you are an outspoken advocate who is highly involved in politics, or a dedicated voter every election period, children are always watching, listening and learning. So do what you can, within your capacity.

Mums and dads should foster good habits by demonstrating respectful democracy in the home, having a positive attitude towards politics, and by voting every election period.

“Let’s get ready for the election weekend” or “shall we watch the news together about people voting?” are some things parents can say to get their children involved.

Click here to read the original article, and read more makchic stories on FMT here.

This article was written by Elaine Yeoh for makchic, a Malaysian-based online site for chic, curious, and spirited parents. makchic has been providing trustworthy and authentic family-related content since 2013. For diverse stories of parenthood that inform, support and uplift all families, visit makchic.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (X).