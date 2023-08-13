Despite generally excelling in certain sports and being better multi-taskers, some cultures view left-handers with disdain.

PETALING JAYA: An estimated 10% of the world’s population is left-handed. Being a minority, it’s no wonder left-handers are greeted with fascination by others, even getting celebrated on Aug 13 every year on what’s called International Left-handers Day.

First observed in 1976 by Left-handers International Inc’s Dean R Campbell, International Left-handers Day was created to celebrate sinistrality and raise awareness on the advantages and disadvantages of being in a predominantly right-handed world.

Here are some interesting facts regarding this group:

1. They are better in certain sports

Lefties are known to have advantages against their opponents in one-on-one sports like tennis, badminton, boxing and fencing.

This is because right-handed players are used to practising or playing against other right-handed opponents, thus giving lefties an added advantage.

In fact, legendary Malaysian badminton player-cum-coach Rashid Sidek has commented on how exceptionally good lefties are when it comes to the sport, citing that while there weren’t many left-handed players in his time, the few there were usually made it to the top.

2. They recover quicker after a stroke

One major plus point of being a lefty? They tend to recover from a stroke faster, although no one should wish a brain injury on anyone.

This is because it is one’s left side of the brain that controls their language function, which right-handed people use a lot. Therefore, strokes on the left side of the body would impede more with a righty’s language, as left-handed people depend less on it than their counterparts, speeding up their language recovery abilities after a stroke.

3. Using your left hand is considered rude in some countries and cultures

In many eastern countries or cultures, left-handedness is often deemed unnatural or even rude by the elders.

To this day, some parents force their left-handed children to switch to the right hand as the left hand is often used for personal hygiene and sanitation tasks.

In history, those who were left-handed were often considered unlucky or even evil. In fact, the Latin word for left is ‘sinister’.

In the Middle Ages, lefties were often associated with the devil and accused of witchcraft, with many of them being burnt at the stake.

4. They are better at multitasking

Whether lefties like it or not, they live in a world that’s run largely by right-handed people. This causes them to always have to think faster just to get through everyday life.

While a left-handed person is growing up, the communication between both hemispheres of their brain is also faster and more efficient, hence why they have an easier time multitasking.

Another plus point? They have a greater degree of ambidexterity compared to their counterparts, too.

5. Left-handers are feared by some

There are a multitude of fears and phobias in the world, and some of them are just downright bizarre.

For example, sinistrophobia is the fear of things at the left side or left-handed people.

Those suffering from sinistrophobia would refuse to use their left hand, touch another person’s left hand or any objects located to their left.

6. There are many famous people who are left-handed

While less common, lefties are also in good company, with many geniuses and famous people being members of the club.

This includes Prince William, Keanu Reeves, Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg.

So, rest assured, lefties everywhere can hold their heads up high, especially today.