Cheah Yeow Seng, owner of a studio cum workshop, hopes to bring about an appreciation for ceramics to the world at large.

KUALA LUMPUR: Pottery studio ‘A Touch of Clay’ looks like any other shophouse from the outside. There is no eye-catching signboard and its exterior is mostly shrouded by plants.

However, once inside you’ll be awed by the many clay figurines, bowls, teapots, and animal-shaped trinkets adorning the shelves here.

Cheah Yeow Seng, the owner of this beautiful studio, can often be spotted at the potter’s wheel, expertly shaping wet clay into beautiful vases and bowls.

This humble Kedahan is a critically-acclaimed ceramic artist who has been working with clay since the ‘70s. He has exhibited his work all around Asia including Singapore, Japan, the Philippines, Korea and India.

FMT Lifestyle caught up with the 66-year-old just days before he flew off to China for yet another exhibition.

An accountant by profession, Cheah said his interest in pottery began in school when he was instructed to create a face mask out of clay. He enjoyed the experience so much, he wanted to seriously pursue his newfound love. But his parents objected.

“My parents insisted that I take accounting because they didn’t think arts was a lucrative career. And I did try it for a couple of years but it wasn’t for me, so I came back to this,” he shared.

After teaching pottery for a while, he decided to open his own studio in Segambut in 2000.

“The beautiful thing about pottery is that everyone can interpret it differently, because our life experiences and how we look at things vary from person to person.

“I like to let my work speak for me, so when you look at it, it’ll be able to talk to you and tell you the story behind it, instead of me spelling it out for you,” he said, smiling.

Cheah added that when it came to pottery, it mattered little whether one was naturally artistic or not. “Just let the clay in your hands speak to you and express what’s on your mind. Remember: art is subjective, there’s no right or wrong.”

Of all the artwork he creates from ceramics, Cheah said he has a special love for sculptures.

However, he preferred to take a practical view when it came to his craft, saying: “In order to survive, I need to make items that are easy to sell.” These functional pieces include plates and cups that have brought him a steady income.

In his workshops, Cheah uses three types of clay: porcelain, stoneware and earthenware.

He explained that after an object has been shaped from the clay, it is placed in one of the three kilns to be fired, a process that can take days, depending on the temperature.

“It’s not a short process, so if you want to make something as a gift, it’s best to come a month before, in case you’re not satisfied with the end-product and need to redo.”

Cheah also shared that when his kids were young, they often spent time in his studio, creating anything they set their hearts on.

His daughter Thea, has taken a deep interest in ceramics and currently helps at the studio creating her own designs. “I do hope that she can take over the business one day,” he said.

A Touch of Clay

8 Jalan 1/60B

Taman Segambut Damai

51200 Kuala Lumpur

Class hours

Saturday: 10am-1pm; 2pm-5pm

Tuesday-Friday, Sunday: 10am-1pm

Closed on Mondays

Contact: 017-881 2265