This new basement-level café is drawing crowds into the usually deserted PJ shopping centre thanks to its delicious and reasonably priced offerings.

PETALING JAYA: With many bigger and newer malls in the area, it coud be said that 3 Damansara, located in Damansara Kim here, has seen better days.

But this may be changing for the better: a new anchor tenant has seemingly begun to reinvigorate the once-dying mall.

NSK Grocer has set up shop in the basement of the building and, more importantly, it has brought with it an attached eatery.

Kafe Ruuma had its soft launch on Aug 1 and, ever since, office workers and other patrons have begun thronging the foodcourt-like premises come noon.

Happily, the offerings on its menu are very promising, as the FMT Lifestyle team discovered on a recent visit.

The café, conveniently located right next to the supermarket exit, offers a surprisingly extensive menu predominantly made up of local favourites.

More importantly, despite being mall food, most of these items are reasonably priced.

The rojak buah (RM7.90) – our local version of fruit salad – is a pleasing appetiser with which to start your meal, or even complement a main dish.

The fruits and vegetables are fresh and crisp, slathered with the fragrant black sauce Malaysians know and love; and the dish comes topped with crackers, sesame seeds, and peanuts, all of which add a nice crunch with every mouthful.

Undecided about your main course? You can’t go wrong with the Malaysian classic, nasi lemak rendang ayam.

Priced at RM10.90, the national dish is paired with a fragrant chicken rendang, which has a rich santan flavour and creamy texture.

There are also options such as nasi lemak biasa, nasi lemak ayam goreng, and nasi lemak kari kambing.

Sambal can be a divisive matter for nasi lemak lovers, as some prefer it sweet and others spicy. The version at Ruuma lies on the mild side, which may not appeal to everyone, but it ensures those with a low tolerance for heat are also able to enjoy their meal.

Meanwhile, Ruuma’s asam laksa (RM7.90) will not disappoint if your taste leans towards a tangy, slightly spicy, and densely textured noodle dish.

The version here includes most of the elements you’d expect in a Penang serving: a soup thick with chunks of mackerel, sweet-sour sliced pineapple, and piquant raw onions.

The boiled egg is a slight departure – as is the absence of mint, replaced with somewhat forlorn-looking lettuce.

Some might prefer noodles with a bit more bite, although when genuine hunger strikes, this is unlikely to be of concern.

If you’re feeling particularly peckish, the wantan noodles is also a good option. It might seem pricey at RM11.90, but it comes with vegetables, several wantan, and a generous piece of tasty fried chicken (more on this below)!

Its springy noodles are nicely seasoned in a savoury dark sauce, and well-complemented by the zesty crunch of the greens.

The fried wantan are decent, although they could be a little crispier as these are clearly prepared in advance. Soupy wantan would be a good, even preferred, substitute.

Another tasty item on the menu is the white curry mee, which is not an easy dish to execute. From a Penangite’s discerning palate, Ruuma’s version gains a thumbs-up.

The broth carries just the right amount of santan with enough spiciness in the chilli paste to give it a kick.

At RM9.90 per bowl, the generous portion includes two large prawns, some long beans for that extra crunch, tau pok (bean puff), and a whiff of cockles.

The yellow noodles are springy enough, although the texture might fail to live up to what you would savour at other more well-known curry mee stalls.

So if you have a favourite go-to location, Ruuma’s version might fall short; otherwise, it’s certainly good enough to nurse your fix.

This all said, the highlight among Ruuma’s offerings has to be its sinfully delectable deep-fried chicken.

Piping-hot, crispy skin coats the juicy, tender meat – even the breast pieces, which can be notoriously dry and tough – and, best of all, it’s well-seasoned all round.

There are five ayam goreng combo sets to choose from, from the two-piece chicken, one side and one soft drink for an individual, to the 20-piece with six sides and two bottles of soft drink for a group.

The sides – potato chips, potato wedges and coleslaw – are conventional but tasty. You can also enjoy the fried chicken with the abovementioned nasi lemak or wantan mee.

Finally, for a sweet ending to your meal, treat yourself to a refreshingly cold ais kacang, the perfect treat to survive this heatwave!

To learn more about Kafe Ruuma’s offerings, check out its Facebook profile.

Kafe Ruuma

LG-17 B, 3 Damansara Mall,

3, Jalan SS 20/27,

Damansara Intan,

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Business hours: 10am-10pm daily