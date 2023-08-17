After being bumped around twice, Zero the German shepherd has finally settled into his new forever family.

German shepherds are known for their loyalty, courageous spirit, intelligence and their instinct to protect their owners.

If you asked Oon Khai Chee, she would tell you her pet dog Zero has all these characteristics and more.

However, Zero had been bumped around twice before being adopted by Oon, and was understandably, a little hard to handle in the beginning.

Onn said that when Zero first came to his new home, he was rather strong-headed, mildly aggressive and hyper, probably because he was still very much a pup.

“He barked loudly, jumped on people when he got excited or bit them playfully,” Oon said.

However, under the strict but kind guidance of a dog trainer, Zero showed his new family that he could be a hero too.

“He understands a lot of commands now, such as sit, wait, stay and so on, as well as perform the tasks given to him,” Oon said.

While the two-year-old looks rough and tough, just show him a ball and he’ll go berserk, begging you to play fetch with him, a game he never tires of.

Since he’s more energetic compared to Oon’s two other dogs, he’s kept outdoors in his own enclosure so he can move freely.

Besides daily walks around the neighbourhood, Zero even has his own treadmill outside the house – talk about privilege!

Despite his somewhat intimidating size, Oon admitted that Zero is a big softie!

“There was one time when a mouse was trapped in his enclosure, and compared to my other smaller dog who’s more aggressive when it comes to rodents, Zero was curious and actually quite friendly with it, even letting the mouse walk out in one piece!” she said, laughing.

And while most dogs will obey a command when a delicious treat is offered as a reward, Zero prefers being offered his favourite ball instead.

Zero has also pretty much given a new definition to the term “playful”. Once, when running too fast to fetch his ball, he knocked a tooth out when he accidentally hit a wall. But it didn’t bother him one bit – he shrugged it off and continued with his game.

Oon said Zero is allergic to chicken and will fall sick if he consumes it. So, his diet is made up of pork, beef and fish with supplements and vitamins to keep him healthy and handsome.

So far Oon said she has spent a tidy fortune on training and feeding Zero, but that it was all worth it, as he’s transformed from “a reckless dog into a smart and loving family member”.

This article was written by Toon Kit Yi @ FMT Lifestyle. Read more pet stories here.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.