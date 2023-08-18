Located in Batu Caves, this easy-to-miss restaurant and hangout spot is a sight to behold.

BATU CAVES: Restaurants and cafes are a dime a dozen in the Klang Valley. With such intense competition, no wonder business owners are bringing on their A-games in order to stand out from the crowd.

Gua Lepak, which went viral on social media recently, is certainly not the kind of food court you can find on every corner.

Located within a limestone cave just a stone’s throw away from Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, this place is the result of the hard work put in by Muhammad Aidid Haiqal Ismail and his father.

An FMT Lifestyle team visited the establishment and was welcomed by the friendly 26-year-old Aidid.

“During my father’s time, this cave was a pit stop for tourists visiting Batu Caves and going on to Genting Highlands,” he said.

When the lockdown was lifted, he proposed to his father to turn the homestay and event space into a hangout spot for everyone, transforming it into a tourist attraction in the process.

After extensive renovation to ensure that the cave was safe to accommodate big crowds, Gua Lepak was launched last March.

The biggest challenge for the father and son was finding vendors to set up their stalls since the place was new and posed many uncertainties.

“What we did was propose our idea and show them the setting to help them decide,” Aidid said. “Luckily, a number of them liked the novelty of it.”

Past the huge sign at the entrance, you’ll be greeted by alluring aromas from the food stalls lined up on one side. The fare ranges from classic street food like grilled satay and mee goreng to western staples like chicken chop.

Walk further in and, after some twists and turns along a narrow walkway, is the seating area illuminated with colourful neon lights.

Except for some minor refurbishments and wall paintings, the cave itself is barely touched so that patrons can experience it in the most authentic way possible.

With limestone pillars and stalactites dating back millions of years still standing or hanging inside, you’ll feel like you’re in the Stone Age.

“We installed three water pumps here to ensure that it doesn’t flood when it rains, and I come in daily to check on that,” Aidid said.

As for the food, the grilled satay is one of the highlights. It’s perfectly seasoned with the right balance of lean meat and fat and when enjoyed with the slightly spicy peanut sauce, it’s heavenly.

Other delights like nasi goreng pattaya and char kuey teow also make for a filling meal. Both are tasty and affordable, and your kids would enjoy them too.

If you’re a seafood lover, try the grilled cockles. Accompanied with a sweet and sour dipping sauce, they’re nice to munch on over a glass of soda pop.

During the FMT visit, there were, in all, 17 food stalls here.

Gua Lepak is more than just food, though. Head upstairs to the game room that is decked out in PS5, Gran Turismo Simulator, Nintendo Switch and a karaoke machine. For adrenaline junkies, there’s also a rock-climbing course open during the day.

Nasi lemak vendor Wan Muhamed Harif, who set up his stall about a month ago, said business has been good. “When I tell my friends about my stall here, I feel a sense of pride as it’s a unique place to be. I even share lots of pictures with them online.”

One customer in his mid-20s, Ahmad Shaufi, said Gua Lepak was the perfect dating spot for him and his girlfriend. “This is our first time here, and I think it’s a good place to bring her today on her birthday.”

Follow Gua Lepak on Instagram for more information.

Gua Lepak

Jalan TIB 1/3,

Taman Industri Bolton,

68100 Batu Caves, Selangor

Opening hours:

5pm-1am (closed on Monday except if public holiday)

Contact: 011-1230 9034