Two entities mark 30 years together with a new agency model that promises a seamless and unparalleled customer experience.

To strengthen their remarkable three-decade collaboration, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and NZ Wheels have reached an agreement on the implementation of an innovative new agency model in Malaysia in September 2023.

The two entities are poised to embark on a groundbreaking endeavour to revolutionise the brand’s sales model.

Coined as “Retail of the Future”, this pioneering concept is set to create a transformative and unparalleled journey for their customers in Malaysia. It showcases a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience and embracing technological advancements while driving innovation in the automotive industry.

Offering ultimate convenience, this new agency model represents a seamless integration of online and offline interactions, empowering customers with the ability to fully explore the world of Mercedes-Benz.

Together with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, NZ Wheels will play a crucial role as a brand ambassador, offering customers an unmatched experience at their retail network.

Customers will continue to benefit from a comprehensive range of services including vehicle sales, flexible financing options, maintenance and repair services, genuine parts availability, and warranty support. This convenient accessibility ensures a holistic ownership experience.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia

Mercedes-Benz has a long and rich heritage in Malaysia, dating back to the beginning of the 20th century.

As the inventor of the automobile in 1886, Mercedes-Benz has indelibly stamped its credentials as the benchmark for quality while pioneering many firsts in automotive technology.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Sdn Bhd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG, managing the import, assembly and wholesale distribution of Mercedes-Benz vehicles and spare parts, providing a range of customer services as well as offering software development for global sales solutions.

It also provides automotive apprentice training following the company’s successful German model. The retail network of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is represented by 31 premium outlets operated by seven dealer groups.

NZ Wheels Sdn Bhd

NZ Wheels Sdn Bhd is the official CBU importer and authorised retail partner of Mercedes-Benz in Malaysia.

With over three decades of experience, NZ Wheels has been delivering premium automotive services and experiences consistently with a strong focus on customer satisfaction.

The company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring that every customer journey is nothing short of extraordinary.